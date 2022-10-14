India vs Morocco Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India will be desperate to bounce back from its horror start against the United States of America (USA) in the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup. The Blue Tigresses will be up against Morocco in its second group-stage encounter of the tournament. The much anticipated match will take place on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India were thrashed 8-0 by Natalia Astrain’s USA in their FIFA World Cup debut. The gulf of class between the two sides was quite eminent as the Americans found the net five times before halftime and smashed another three in the second half. Indian coach Thomas Dennerby was left in shock after his squad seemed clueless on the night.

India’s next assignment will be against Morocco who showed tremendous resilience against a formidable Brazilian line-up and conceded just once. The Moroccan side will fancy their chances against India.

The Indian women will need to improve their composure and passing from the back, which was not only exposed but harshly punished by the USA in the tournament opener. Despite the fact that the odds are heavily stacked against India, they have a glimmer of hope to make it to the last eight, if they emerge victorious against Morocco.

Ahead of Friday’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Morocco; here is all you need to know:

What date will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Morocco be played?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Morocco will take place on October 14, Friday.

Where will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Morocco be played?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Morocco will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Morocco begin?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Morocco will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Morocco FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Morocco FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Morocco FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Morocco FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the Voot and JioTV app and website.

India vs Morocco Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Anjali Munda (Gk), Astam Oraon (c), Neha, Kajol Dsouza, Lynda Kom Serto, Anita Kumari, Babina Devi, Purnima Kumari, Nitu Linda, Kajal, Varshika

Morocco Predicted Starting Line-up: Wissal Titah (Gk), Wissal Nadia Benassou, Djennah Cherif, Samya Masnaoui, El Assaoui, Fatima El Ghazouani, Dania Boussatta, Kamilia Et Tayyeby, Iman El Hannachi, Kenza Laksiri, Yasmine Zouhir

