India vs Nepal International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The Indian men’s football team return to international action for the first time since June, when they take on Nepal in two international friendlies on September 2 and September 5 at the Dasharath Stadium in Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu. The first encounter between the Asian neighbours will be played on Thursday, September 2 at 5:15 PM IST.

The Blue Panthers after a two-week preparatory camp in Kolkata, landed with a 25-member Indian football squad in Kathmandu on Monday. This will be the team’s first visit to the Himalayan nation since 2015, the two had competed in playoffs for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers then.

Meanwhile, the two international friendlies will serve as preparation for both sides. As the two national teams will be at loggerheads in the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, which is scheduled to get underway in October this year. The 2021 edition SAFF Championship will also include Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives locking horns for the coveted trophy.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri will lead the attack with Manvir Singh and Farukh Choudhary while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be the shot stopper. The team will also have new faces in the form of striker Rahim Ali and defender Seriton Fernandes.

Among the absentees, veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan will be missing from the squad due to an injury. While the midfield trio of Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan have been left out.

India and Nepal will look to win both matches and enter the upcoming SAFF Championship with positive momentum.

India squad: Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary

Nepal squad: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Deep Karki, Bishal Shrestha, Bikesh Kuthu, Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Gautam Shrestha, Rohit Chand, Suman Aryal, Rajan Gurung, Kamal Thapa, Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Rai, Nitin Thapa, Pujan Uperkoti, Santosh Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Sunil Bal, Suraj Jeu Thakuri, Tej Tamang, Aashish Lama, Anjan Bista, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha, Suman Lama

What time will the India vs Nepal International Friendly 2021 match kick-off?

The match will kick off at 5:15 PM IST on Thursday, September 2, at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

What TV channel will show India vs Nepal International Friendly match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast International Friendly 2021 between India and Nepal match.

How can I live stream India vs Nepal International Friendly 2021 fixture?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the match on the Indian Football Team’s official Facebook page.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here