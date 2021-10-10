India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The Indian men’s football team is in a must-win situation as it faces Nepal, who are currently leading the table after their first two matches of the SAFF Championship 2021. India take on Nepal on Sunday in the third match for both the teams at Male’s National Stadium. India have had disappointing two matches in the tournament so far where they were held to 1-1 draw by 10-man Bangladesh and a goalless draw against 205-ranked Sri Lankan side.

In the previous match against Sri Lanka, India failed to threaten their opponents much at any point in the match while the Sri Lankan defenders succeeded in their strategy of slowing down the game and stopping India in their box. In what was termed the ‘slowest match of the tournament’ by commentators, India struggled to create any chances of note. Igor Stimac’s men lacked creativity and fluidity as Sunil Chhetri has found himself isolated on a number of occasions.

It’s the first time in the history of the SAFF Championship that India have failed to win in their first two matches. Up against Nepal, India will have their task cut out, especially as the two sides met in a couple of friendlies in Kathmandu recently, where India won one and drew another.

India vs Nepal Probable Starting XIs

India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Glan Martins, Lalengmawia, Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Liston Colaco.

Nepal XI: Kiram Limbu (GK), Gautam Shrestha, Ananta Tamang, Rohit Chand, Suman Aryal, Suman Lama, Bishal Rai, Pujan Uparkoti, Tej Tamang, Anjan Bista, Manish Dangi.

What time will the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match kick-off?

The match will kick off at 09:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 10, at Male’s National Stadium, in Maldives.

What TV channel will show India vs Nepal International Friendly match?

The match will be telecasted on Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels in India.

How can I live stream India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 fixture?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the match on Discovery + App.

