India vs Oman, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier HIGHLIGHTS: India Lose 0-1 to Oman as WC Hopes Fade

STIMAC PRAISE FOR ANAS India vs Oman, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier HIGHLIGHTS: Catch all the live updates from the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier match between India and Oman through News18 Sports' live blog. Muhsen Al Ghassani in the 33rd minute gave Oman a 1-0 win over Indian football team. Oman had defeated India 2-1 in the first leg in September in Guwahati and with this loss, India are virtually knocked out of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round. With just three points from five matches, India still remain at fourth spot in the Group E table, headed by Asian champions Qatar who have 13 points from five matches. Oman are at second spot with 12 points.



With a nine point gap with the second-place team (Oman) in the group table, India are almost out of reckoning for a third round berth. They have only three more matches -- maximum nine points -- left to play in this second round of the qualifiers. Even the runners-up team is not guaranteed an automatic spot for the third round of the qualifiers. The Indian team is, however, still in the hunt for a third round berth for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. This campaign is also a joint qualifying round for the 2023 Asian Cup and the third-placed teams and the best four fourth placed teams from the eight groups automatically get a spot in the third round of the qualifiers of the continental championships.

Nov 19, 2019 10:39 pm (IST) What Say!! 7 of India's 12 goals under Igor Stimac have come from set-pieces. Two of the goals from open play have been scored by Sunil Chhetri. While it's good to have a set-piece drill and prowess, what today's game showed was how India are struggling to create chances from open play with there being a lack of clarity upfront. With the World Cup campaign virtually over and the Asian Cup also looking like a difficult dream, India can only try and work on the few positives. Players are surely starting to get more and more comfortable on the ball, even at the back, and that needs to be drilled into a lot more. The Indian players need to learn how to deal with the ball possession now and make it count with a better attacking mindset and clarity. Nov 19, 2019 10:30 pm (IST) FULL TIME! Muhsen Al Ghassani's first-half goal is the decider as India are yet to register a win. The match ends 1-0 in favour of Oman. That is that. India are yet to win a match after having played 5 games so far. Two losses and three draws. Nov 19, 2019 10:28 pm (IST) What Say!! A lackluster performance from India in Oman. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had said ahead of the match that their priority was not losing an away game and right from the beginning, it looked like India were in Muscat to defend, despite fielding six attack-minded players. Oman missed a penalty early on but then Ghassani corrector his error by scoring the match's only goal. There will be an underlying controversy from this match with Ghassani's goal looking offside but India did nothing of note on the pitch to deserve a win either. India lacked intent, the tiredness of two games in a week showed on the team and now, they only have injuries piling up. The World Cup hopes are clearly fading rapidly but with the kind of qualifying campaign the Blue Tigers are having, even Asian Cup looks in danger now. Nov 19, 2019 10:15 pm (IST) 87' - Substitution What a chance deep in the game. Ashique Kuruniyan fro mthe left puts in a peach of a cross and it almost beat Ali Al-Habsi in the Oman goal. Oman make their last chage as Muhsen Al Ghassani comes off and in comes Mohsin Al Khaldi. Nov 19, 2019 10:10 pm (IST) What Say!! Even as India clearly have seen more of the ball and Oman have been on the defence, India have failed to make anything meaningful out of it. Oman have held their shape excellently and India have simply struggled to create spaces. The Indian legs are now starting to get tired with less than 10 minutes left. India have no substitutions remaining so if a surprise equaliser has to come, India will need one of these 11 to step up. Nov 19, 2019 10:06 pm (IST) 78' - Substitution India are squandering the little chances they are getting. A freekick from Brandon flies miles over and away from the goal. Meanwhile, Zahir Al Aghbari comes on for Mohsin Al Khaldi. Nov 19, 2019 9:57 pm (IST) 69' - Substitution The third and last change for India of the night. Sarthak Golui comes on for Rahul Bheke. 67 Substitution! @RahulBheke is replaced by @sarthakgolui16

🇴🇲 1-0 🇮🇳#OMAIND ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 19, 2019



🇴🇲 1-0 🇮🇳#OMAIND ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 19, 2019 Nov 19, 2019 9:55 pm (IST) 66'- Free-Kick! Harib Al Saadi is shown a yellow card for his challenge on Udanta. The Indian forward brushes and from the free-kick, Farukh Choudhary is deemed off-side Nov 19, 2019 9:51 pm (IST) 64' - Saved! Gurpreet makes a saved, diving on his right. Muhsen Al Ghassani is swatted on the face by Anas. India are left to deal with a couple of corner but they manage well. Some no-nonsense defending from the players. Nov 19, 2019 9:49 pm (IST) 62'- Substitution Mohammed Al Ghafri is driven off the ground on a stretcher, literally. Arshad Al Alawi is substituted on in his stead. The first change for Oman and interestingly again a forced one. Nov 19, 2019 9:47 pm (IST) What Say!! India have been able to pick up a bit of pace in the second half and have been making moves upfront. However, the lack of those final passes and lack of clarity has meant that India have still not created any clear-cut chances for themselves. Nov 19, 2019 9:44 pm (IST) 56' - Ashique Kuruniyan and Mohammed Al Ghafri and the Indian youngster had the wind knocked out of him. He receives medical attention. Minutes later it is an Oman payer, the goal scorer Muhsen Al Ghassani. down on the ground after getting knock. Kuruniyan with the stray elbow. Nov 19, 2019 9:36 pm (IST) 46' - India get a chance early in the second half from a corner. Brandon lifts it into the box but the Oman defence comfortably clear their lines. The onus is complete;y on the away side to make things happen in the second half. With around six forward-looking players on the pitch, they do have the firepower to have an effect but will they? Nov 19, 2019 9:25 pm (IST) What Say!! Almost the entire 45 minutes has been played in India's half. Oman are easily controlling the ball and the game while India are simply unable to take any sort of control in the midfield. There is a complete lack of intent from the attackers with the frontline looking lost. It doesn't look like India know how to find spaces or a goal. There have been moments of attempt from Brandon Fernandes and a couple of charges from Udanta Singh but nothing to write home about. Oman could have easily been leading by a couple of goals more. Nov 19, 2019 9:18 pm (IST) Muhsen Al Ghassani's goal is the difference between the two teams so far, even with a missed penalty. But there is controversy brewing with the legitimacy of the goal that separates the teams at the break. What do you think? As I suspected: https://t.co/xl8o4RPgtY — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) November 19, 2019 Nov 19, 2019 9:14 pm (IST) 40' - Chance! A chance for India as Farukh passes it onto Udanta on the left flank, who then cuts it back to the lanky striker. Farukh tries to find Manvir, but the ball is lobbed away by the Oman defence. Nov 19, 2019 9:10 pm (IST) 37' - Substitution Another change for India already. Adil Khan cannot carry on and he is brought off and in his place comes in Anas Edathodika. 37' Substitution! @anasedathodika replaces @adilahmedkhan08



🇴🇲 1-0 🇮🇳#OMAIND ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 19, 2019 Nov 19, 2019 9:08 pm (IST) What Say!! Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is left completely rooted there. This was always going to be the danger with just three at the back. One defence-splitting pass and India were dealt a blow. Ashique was doing the job of the left-back alongside Adil Khan there but both of them were left wanting as they could not close down in time and once Ghassani was released, he was never going to miss that one. Now, there's more pressure on India, they were looking to sit deep and hit on the counter-attack but now, they will have to go for a goal. Nov 19, 2019 9:04 pm (IST) 33'- GOAL!! Muhsen Al Ghassani gives Oman the lead! Al Khaldi from the left threads in through for Al Ghassani, who does nor make a mistaje thuis time. After the missed poenalty. He slots it to the right of Gurpreet who is rooted to the spot. Oman 1-0 India Nov 19, 2019 9:00 pm (IST) 28' - Substitution Pronay Halder has been replaced by Vinit Rai. After taking a knock at the start of the game and picking up a yellow card. Nov 19, 2019 8:56 pm (IST) What Say!! Udanta needs to vary his attacking threat a bit more. He has to look to cut inside more frequently and put himself in goalscoring positions. His pace cannot be matched by anyone on the match, not even his own teammates. So he needs to use his pace to get inside as well so as to create more chances for a goal. Nov 19, 2019 8:55 pm (IST) 24' - Some brilliant play on the right on the right from the two Bengaluru FC boys, Udanta and Nishu Kumar exchanging passes and penetrating the Oman defense. India get a corner but it is harmless and on the break at the other end, Adil Khan has to take a yellow card for the team. Nov 19, 2019 8:51 pm (IST) 20' - India have been keeping all 11 men behind the ball and just content to sit back and defend. The away team in Muscat is patient to strike on the counter. Udanta does exactly that and he is brought down in the middle. from the free-kick, Brandon lobs one forward to Chettri but his cut-back is straight into the hands of the keeper. Nov 19, 2019 8:44 pm (IST) 10' - India have sat behind the ball, defending, for the most part of the first 10 minutes of the match. They have seen a penalty go wide and would like to believe that they are feeling lucky tonight! Nov 19, 2019 8:42 pm (IST) Penalties all round and none going in the back of the net. Saad Saves!!



Igor Stimac praised the 'character' of Anas Edathodika, who despite losing his mother, joined the team in Oman. "We suffer from time to time when players get injured or due to other problems. He (Anas) had to leave the camp and go back before the Afghanistan game as his mother passed away," said Stimac at the pre-match press conference. The gaffer continued, "But I want to mention that he has come back to serve the country. I have players like him in our team and I'm proud of them. His return boosts the team." Anas has been named on the bench.

Earlier, head coach Igor Stimac made three changes to his side that drew Afghanistan 1-1 in Dushanbe on November 14 with Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary and Nishu Kumar coming in for Pritam Kotal, Mandar Rao Desai and Sahal Abdul Samad.



India were, however, lucky not to have conceded a goal in the seventh minute when Mohsin Al Ghassani shot over the bar from the penalty spot.



Ghassani himself earned the spot kick after a clumsy challenge inside the Indian box by Rahul Bheke who was beaten on pace by Omani striker.



Ghassani later made amends of his mistake as he fired home in the 33rd minute past Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu after a beautiful defence-splitting through pass by Mohsin Johar Al Khaldi.



Oman had more of the ball possession in the first half but they had few clear chances. Ahmed Al Kaabi got a free header in the 27th minute but sent the ball over the bar from a corner kick.



India had few raids at the opposition goal but could not pose any threat to the Omani goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi.



India made three substitutions in the first half with Vinit Rai coming in for Pranoy Halder who was booked in the 26th minute while an injury to central defender Adil Khan led to Anas Edathodika taking his place.



India played better in the second half with a lot of ball possession and attack at the opposition citadel but a clear chance eluded them.



Oman nearly doubled their lead in the 64th minute but Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet dived full length to his left to block an Al Khaldi free kick.



All of India's last three matches will be played next year -- against Qatar (at home on March 26), Bangladesh (away, June 4) and Afghanistan (at home, June 9).