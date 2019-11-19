India vs Oman, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier LIVE Score and Updates: Sunil Chhetri & Co. Look to Stay Alive

Event Highlights INDvOMA India vs Oman, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Catch all the live updates from the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier match between India and Oman through News18 Sports' live blog. The Indian football team will take on higher-ranked Oman in a do-or-die World Cup qualifying round match. India have failed to win a single game out of their four so far and will have to record a win in this tie to have any outside chance of qualification. India had lost to Oman in their home leg in Guwahati. Sunil Chhetri had scored in the first half to give India the lead but Oman struck twice in the final 10 minutes to dash their hopes.



Oman are coming into this match after an emphatic (4-1) win over Bangladesh here on November 14. India, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draws against lower-ranked Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They held Asian champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw which was an excellent result for the Igor Stimac-coached side but since then things have been downhill. India are fourth in the Group E table with three points while Oman are second with nine points from four matches. Qatar are on top with 10 points from four outings. If India get a point from this game, it may be helpful in their bid to get an automatic third round berth for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. This is also a joint qualifying round for the 2023 Asian Cup and the third-placed teams and the best four fourth-placed teams from the eight groups automatically get a place in the third round of the qualifiers of Asia's biggest nations meet.

LIVE STREAM Nov 19, 2019 7:25 pm (IST) Look who's here!! The #BlueTigers have arrived! 🔥💪#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 #OMAIND ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ivXbg1AFJa — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 19, 2019 Nov 19, 2019 7:20 pm (IST) India face-off against Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex Stadium in Muscat.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, while addressing the media at the pre-match press conference, said: "We have come here to play to the best of our capabilities and make sure we stay tough as a team. Oman is a difficult team to play against. In recent years, we have grown up as well. We will have to go out with all the strength we have and try to get a positive result."



Gurpreet showed his mutual respect for Oman goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi and mentioned that the former Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper is "one of the best persons" he has met.



"I have grown up idolising him and am privileged to know him personally. He's one of the best persons I have met. He has served his country (Oman) with great honour and has provided great services. I wish he excels further in his career.



"I met him when we came here in 2015 and I'd be glad to see him once again tomorrow. I wish him all the luck for tomorrow as well," Gurpreet concluded.



Oman head coach Erwin Koeman warned his team that India will come with their strategies and can "make (us) pay a price".



"We know India's strengths as well as weaknesses. We don't need to focus on them. Rather, we need to work on our strengths. They are a team that can make us pay a heavy price if we don't do our work properly."