India vs Oman HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 202 Qualifier: Oman Late Strikes Break Indian Hearts

Sep 5, 2019 9:51 pm (IST)

Sunil Chhetri: "It is difficult to swallow. I think we didn't keep the ball in the second half. It's not easy if we keep giving the ball to a team like Oman. That's something we need to work on. The boys fought really well. It wasn't easy but after the first goal, we probably should have held the ball better. It was a good chance of playing at home: 1-0 at 70 minutes. We should have seen out the game. There were some good individual performances. I think we gave the ball away too much (difference from the first half). The mentality probably set in that we had to hold the 1-0 lead. It is not easy though against a side who pass and move the ball well. There were many crosses. The coach will tell how to work on the mistakes. It will be the most difficult match of the group (away to Qatar net week). As a team, we need to go and give whatever we have. We need to keep fighting and not make the small mistakes which cost us the points."