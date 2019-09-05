LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India vs Oman LIVE Score and Updates, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri & Co. Face Tough Test

September 5, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
Event Highlights

India vs Oman LIVE Score and Updates, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier: India face Oman in their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. In fact, the match will serve as joint qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023. The last meeting between India and Oman was a friendly in December last year, which ended in a goalless draw. India though have never won against Oman in a FIFA-recognised match.

India are ranked 103rd in the world and Oman are ranked 87th. After the end of the match India will travel to Doha to face Qatar in their next FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on September 10, with Afghanistan and Bangladesh being the other two teams that make up Group E. India's previous World Cup qualifying campaign saw them coming up again Oman in 2015, when Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal for India in a 2-1 loss. (LIVE STREAMING)
Sep 5, 2019 5:59 pm (IST)

India will be taking the field against Oman in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

India, ranked 103rd in the world, have never won against Oman, ranked 87th, in a FIFA-recognised match.

India vs Oman LIVE Score and Updates, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri & Co. Face Tough Test
India face Oman in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier

Chhetri, who has scored 71 goals in 111 appearances for the Blue Tigers, stated that there is a "pulse of excitement" in the team with just one day to go for the crucial game.

"There is a great eagerness in the team and one really feels the pulse of excitement among the boys. We are really looking forward to the game. We had a great training camp and everyone in the team is fit and hungry. The players are gelling well and responding to what the coach expects from them," Sunil said.

Despite a majority of the players being young, the Chhetri said all are "well aware" of what is expected of them.

"It is a young team, but I don't have to talk to them once. Each player is well aware of what is expected of him and the coach speaks whatever is needed. I just have to be a good example for the players and will keep doing so whenever I am here," he said.



It will be new coach Igor Stimac's biggest test yet when India take on Oman in their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday.

Stimac is one of the most high-profile coaches to have taken charge of the Indian team having been part of Croatia's team that reached the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup.

But his start hasn't been impressive as he has looked to blood more youngsters and find his best combinations.

A third-place finish in the King's Cup in Thailand was followed by a poor display in the Intercontinental Cup at home.

India head coach Igor Stimac stated that his team is up ready and "well prepared" to meet the challenge.

"The preparations for the game went really well and as a coach, I am happy. This will be our third campaign and I am happy with the improvement in the team in terms of the understanding levels of the players and their fitness levels. We are well concentrated and well prepared," he said.

Stimac also acknowledged that Oman, along with Qatar, are the two strong favourites in the group.

"Realistically, Qatar and Oman are the favourites in our group. We have never won an official (World Cup qualifying) match against either of them. So it's not going to be easy at all. In Guwahati we are going to give everything on the pitch, aiming to win it," Stimac said.
