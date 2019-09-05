India vs Oman Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Telecast

India will open their qualifying campaign for FIFA World Cup 2022 against Oman on Thursday. The FIFA World Cup 2022 India vs Oman qualifier will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The much-awaited clash is India's first match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification round. These matches also serve as joint-qualifiers for AFC Asian Cup 2023. Till now, the hosts have never won against the visitors in a FIFA-recognised match. The fixture poses a challenge of the highest order for Indian men's football team coach Igor Stimac. The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers between India and Oman is scheduled to start at 7.30PM.

The last time the two teams faced each other was in a friendly game on December 27, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, which ended in a goalless draw. India also lost both their matches against Oman at the same stage during the qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

What time will FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Oman start?

The India vs Oman World Cup qualifier will start at 7.30PM.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Oman on TV?

Football fans can watch India vs Oman FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier on Star Sports 3.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Oman on live streaming?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup India vs Oman qualifier will be live streamed on hotstar and Jio TV.

