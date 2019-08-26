India vs Oman: Tickets for FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Guwahati Up for Sale
The FIFA World Cup qualifier between India and Oman will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on September 4.
File photo of Indian men's football team. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
New Delhi: Tickets for India's opening match in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Oman have been put up for sale.
The match is scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on September 4.
The tickets are priced at Rs 50, 100 and 200.
Guwahati has always proved to be a happy hunting ground for the Blue Tigers, having registered back-to-back victories earlier against Nepal (2-0) in March 2015 and against Laos (6-1) in June 2016.
