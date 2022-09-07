India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SAFF Women’s Championship Live Coverage

India women’s football team will start their title defence at the SAFF Women’s Championship with a match against Pakistan. The high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter will be played today at the Dasharath Stadium in Nepal.

In the last edition, India had beaten Nepal in the final to win the SAFF Women’s Championship title for a record fifth time.

India, the most successful team in the history of the event, have now been placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Maldives and Bangladesh.

In their second fixture, the Blue Tigresses will be up against Maldives on September 10. India women’s team, in their final group stage encounter, will face Bangladesh. The match between India and Bangladesh will be played on September 13.

Pakistan women’s football team, on the other hand, will be back in international circuit after a hiatus of eight long years. Pakistan women’s team had last taken part in the event back in 2014.

Ahead of today’s SAFF Women’s Championship match between India and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date SAFF Women’s Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played?

The SAFF Women’s Championship match between India and Pakistan will take place on September 7, Wednesday.

Where will the SAFF Women’s Championship match India vs Pakistan be played?

The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dasharath Stadium in Nepal.

What time will the SAFF Women’s Championship match India vs Pakistan begin?

The match between India and Pakistan will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan SAFF Women’s Championship match?

India vs Pakistan match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan SAFF Women’s Championship match?

India vs Pakistan SAFF Women’s Championship match is available to be streamed live on the Elevensports.com website.

India vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Aditi Chauhan, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Manisa Panna, Anju Tamang, Priyanka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Dangmei Grace, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth.

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Syeda Mahpara, Malika-E-Noor, Sahar Zaman, Shanza Nazir, Sara Khan, Maria Khan, Hajra Khan, Maliha Nasir, Zulfia Nazir, Nadia Khan, Roshan Ali.

