India face an uphill task when they face Asian Champions Qatar on Thursday in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier tie. The match will also double up as a qualifier for the Asian Football Championship in 2023. Both sides will clash at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, which is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST.

The Blue Tigers are out of reckoning for the upcoming 2022 World Cup berth. They started on a promising note but lost steam in the following matches. After a good lead in the match against Oman, they ended up as the losing side. They did manage a historic goalless draw against the hosts Qatar in the following match. In the subsequent ties, the visitors avoided embarrassing losses against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They once again tasted defeat against Oman to remain winless in this campaign. They currently occupy the fourth place on the table. However, India are very much in contention for qualification in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup to be held in China.

On the contrary, Qatar have already gained automatic qualification to the tournament and have nothing to lose. The FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts have had a good run so far as they defeated Japan in the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. They currently sit atop of Group E standings in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers campaign and remain unbeaten so far.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 India vs Qatar: Team News, Injury Update

Indian manager Igor Stimac will miss the services of Rowllin Borges, while Chinglensana Singh’s availability remains doubtful. Meanwhile, Qatar’s manager Fleix Sanchez will have Akram Afif sit out this game. But he has the rest of the squad at his disposal.

India possible starting line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Pritam Kotal, Narendar Gahlot, Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes; Bipin Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Qatar possible starting line-up: Saad Al Sheeb (GK); Bassam Al-Rawi, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Karim Boudiaf, Hassan Al-Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Pedro Carvalho, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin

What time will the India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 kick-off?

The WC, AFC qualifier India vs Qatar game will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 3, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

What TV channel will show the India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match ?

Live TV telecast of the match is available on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 SD/HD (Hindi) channels.

How can I live stream the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 India vs Qatar fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

