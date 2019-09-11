India vs Qatar HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India Hold Asian Champions Qatar to 0-0 Draw

India vs Qatar HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India hold Qatar to a goalless draw despite the Asian champions being utterly dominant with the ball through the match. Qatar had 27 shots in comparison to just two from India but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu led from behind and made massive saves to help India get this big result. With this draw, India have their first point on board in the qualifiers.
Gurpreet saves some, Qatari attacks missed some easy headers and the ball even hit the crossbar once and India walked away with a better result. In the end as chants of 'India! India!' reverberated in the stadium in Doha, Gurpreet had tears in his eyes, Igor Stimac was running around celebrating with his players and then the Indian players did the Icelandic clap celebration with the fans. This is easily one of India's best results away from home.
Sep 10, 2019 11:57 pm (IST)
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has tears in his eyes! Igor Stimac is running around the pitch in celebration! The entire Indian team goes towards the fans to celebrate with the Icelandic claps! This looks like a victory!
This is a result no one expected, this draw is as huge as a win. Qatar had 27 shots against India's 2 but the Blue Tigers held on for a massive, massive draw.
Sep 10, 2019 11:55 pm (IST)
What a massive result for India! India get their first point in the qualifiers with a goalless draw against Asian champion and hosts Qatar. Qatar had chances after chances but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Indian defence and the entire Indian line-up gave it their all to bag a draw.
90' - Plenty of bodies up front for India as they try to run down the clock. As Qatar get the ball, Hassan runs down the right flank and shoots the ball in the centre but Gurpreet catches the ball well.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 11:44 pm (IST)
85' - Hassan with a shot that Gurpreet just manages to get his hands on. What a shot! The rebound shot hits the crossbar. That was super close for Qatar. We are into the last five minutes of the match.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 11:42 pm (IST)
82' - UDANTAAAAA! That was so close! Anirudh Thapa does a good job of holding the ball in the box and as Udanta makes the move towards the centre, he passes off to the Bengaluru FC man who goes for a curling shot which is just over. That would have been unprecedented for India!
India 0-0 Qatar
82' CHANCE! Udanta gets t the end f a long pass and feeds Thapa, who shields and plays it back to the Flash, but his attempted curler is inches high of the crossbar. 0-0. #QATIND#FIFAWCQ2022 🇮🇳
79' - Udanta passes the ball to Rowllin on his left but he shoots the ball up front with no one up there. Rowllin should have held on to the ball there.
80' - Another big miss from Qatar! A free header and the ball goes over. Moments later, Haydos goes for a shot from the left but has no pace on the ball and Gurpreet gets his hands on it.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 11:36 pm (IST)
76' - Vinit Rai comes in for Abdul Sahal Samad. And soon after, Haydos goes for another shot but an unsighted Gurpreet still gets his hands to the ball and parries it away. Excellent work from the Indian goalkeeper once again. What a night this has been for him!
75' - Rahul Bheke comes from behind with the ball and has a good one-two with Udanta and Thapa but as he receives the ball, he is deemed offside. Never really wanted the ball there, he knew he was offside.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 11:31 pm (IST)
Kerala Blasters' fan group Manjappada are in Doha, cheering the Indian men's football team hard as they go shoulder to shoulder with the Qatari side.
Sep 10, 2019 11:28 pm (IST)
68' - Brandon Fernandes comes in for Nikhil Poojary while Sandesh Jhingan is down after Almoez unintentionally stamped his ankle. Jhingan is fine however, back on his feet.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 11:25 pm (IST)
64' - Udanta does a good job on the right trying to keep the ball and get an attack. He somehow sends the ball in the centre but to no avail.
65' - Udanta released on the right flank once again and he is fouled. The free kick is headed away though. India have the corner, the first of the game. Thapa's corer kick goes in no man's land towards the far post, Sahal gets there but his shot is wide.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 11:21 pm (IST)
62' - Almoez moves the ball around just outside the Indian box and draws a foul from Mandar. It's a free kick for Qatar in a dangerous spot. They will fancy themselves from there.
Hassan takes the free kick and it has no meat, hits the wall straight up.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 11:17 pm (IST)
57' - Rowllin Borges is yellow carded for a foul just outside the box on the left of the Indian goal. The free kick from Haydos is parried away by Gurpreet's strong right hard. Sahal is let free on that ball and runs down the left wing and Madibo, the last man in the Qatari defence, brings him down and takes a yellow for the team. The action is getting spicy in Doha.
India 0-0 Qatar
57' Gurpreet gets his glove to a free-kick and sends Sahal through but the midfielder's been brought down with a cynical tackle. 0-0. #QATIND#FIFAWCQ2022 🇮🇳
Abdul Sahal Samad is at the heart of that Indian midfield right now. He played a far more defensive role in the first half but it looks like he has been told to take the ball up front and play to his liking.
Sep 10, 2019 11:13 pm (IST)
54' - India are keeping Qatar at bay here! Excellent one touch football from Qatar up front with Haydos and Almoez at the heart of it but brave work from Adil as he puts his body on the line there to get the ball away.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 11:11 pm (IST)
49' - Another instance where Gurpreet makes himself big. Another incisive delivery on the right but it's deemed offside. India survive once again.
52' - Excellent work from Sahal there! He manages to swivel around and passes the ball towards an onrushing Udanta from between two defenders. Udanta runs as hard as he can but his shot goes wide.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 11:07 pm (IST)
47' - Anirudh Thapa goes for the challenge but ends up getting hurt himself. He receives some treatment and he is now back on the pitch.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:52 pm (IST)
Qatar have been utterly dominant in this first half. They have had most of the ball and all the big chances while India have not even had a shot at the Qatari goal. But India will be happy with the fact that they have been able to hold Qatar goalless so far and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has a big role to play in this. He has made some crucial saves to keep India in the game.
However, the Indian defence has kept its shape well and for most part denied Qatar any chance to take a shot from close. Qatar mostly had to go for strikes from far off. Towards the end, Qatar were incisive and created a number of chances but were unable to bury them.
India 0-0 Qatar
HALF-TIME! What a half that has been! @QFA have thrown everything at the #BlueTigers 🐯, but they have held on! 💪💪
45+2' - Hatim sends the ball across the goal and two Qataris are right there but none get the touch and what a miss this has been. This should have been a goal for Qatar but India will breath a sigh of relief with this.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:47 pm (IST)
45' - Hassan with a brilliant strike from far out nd Gurpreet puts it away. That was a big moment right before the first half. Gurpreet is up to the task there.
46' - Almoez Ali with a another shot right at the goal and Gurpreet dives to his right and puts the ball away. He is keeping India in the game here.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:43 pm (IST)
42' - India were up and ahead with the ball but Sahal is tackled and Qatar send the ball up again. Almoez Ali gets the ball in the box but takes a very heavy first touch and Jhingan is able to clear the ball.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:40 pm (IST)
40' - Sandesh Jhingan intercepts the ball really well at the back and finds Udanta on the right flank and as the Bengaluru FC man tries to put the ball up to Manvir, it is intercepted. Udanta goes for a tackle from behind and it's a foul.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:37 pm (IST)
36' - Haydos sends the free kick floating in the box but Adil Khan rises high and heads the ball away. So far, India have kept their defensive shape well but they have hardly seen the ball and no real chance up front.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:35 pm (IST)
34' - OFFSIDE! Abdurisag is just slightly offside when the ball is released to him. He did try to go for the shot though and Gurpreet made himself big there to parry the ball away.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:31 pm (IST)
30' - Almoez Ali is released up front with a fabulous ball over the defence but he is unable to break free with Poojary and Jhingan around him. Poojary goes for the tackle and Jhingan clears the ball. That is good defence from India!
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:29 pm (IST)
27' - Is that a bit of frustration? Qatar have not been able to breach the Indian defence yet with all the possession dominance and now Al Rawi takes a shot from way back and it's wide.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:27 pm (IST)
25' - WHAT A CHANCE FOR QATAR! Haydos with a brilliant curling corner towards the far post and Khoukhi was there completely unmarked but his head is wide. That is a big miss for the home team.
24' - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu receives a yellow card so early in the game for time wasting. Gurpreet is trying to slow down a little bit as Qatar have been on constant attack.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:21 pm (IST)
19' - What a chance for Qatar! Miguel and Almoez in a one-two right in front of the Indian goal but the Indian defence holds its shape well and especially, Sandesh Jhingan stays put and manages to get the danger away.
A minute later, Haydos goes for another shot from far away and Gurpreet has to tip it over.
India 0-0 Qatar
Sep 10, 2019 10:19 pm (IST)
18' - Anirudh Thapa is down as his ankle gets hurt in the tackle but a bit of treatment there and he is back on his feet.
India take on Qatar in their second FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Qatar had the possession, they had the chances but were unable to bury then and they will rue missing those crucial chances. Qatar were looking to pave way for an early qualification to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup but were unable to do the same. From thrashing Afghanistan 6-0 four days ago to being held goalless by India at home, this has been some turnaround for them.
This match was touted as the toughest test in the qualifiers and India have taken a result out from this, one that they will take a lot of heart from. India are ranked 103rd in the world while Qatar are world No.62 according to the FIFA rankings. Off the six official matches that India have played against Qatar now, this is only their second draw while the Blue Tigers still do not have the victory against them.
India were without their talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri but every player on the pitch gave their all and defended their hearts out to get this result. India also showed great composure with the ball even in the last 10 minutes, which has been their weakness in the last few games.