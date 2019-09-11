India vs Qatar HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India Hold Asian Champions Qatar to 0-0 Draw

India take on Qatar in their second FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier. (Photo Credit: AIFF)



Qatar had the possession, they had the chances but were unable to bury then and they will rue missing those crucial chances. Qatar were looking to pave way for an early qualification to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup but were unable to do the same. From thrashing Afghanistan 6-0 four days ago to being held goalless by India at home, this has been some turnaround for them.



This match was touted as the toughest test in the qualifiers and India have taken a result out from this, one that they will take a lot of heart from. India are ranked 103rd in the world while Qatar are world No.62 according to the FIFA rankings. Off the six official matches that India have played against Qatar now, this is only their second draw while the Blue Tigers still do not have the victory against them.



India were without their talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri but every player on the pitch gave their all and defended their hearts out to get this result. India also showed great composure with the ball even in the last 10 minutes, which has been their weakness in the last few games.