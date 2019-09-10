LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

India vs Qatar LIVE Score and Updates, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Chhetri Not Playing vs Qatar

News18.com | September 10, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

India vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India face their toughest test of the qualifiers as they go up against Asian champions and tournament hosts Qatar in their World Cup qualifiers in Doha. While India faced a heartbreaking 2-1 loss against Oman in their opener, Qatar had crushed Afghanistan 6-0 in their first match. India are ranked 103rd in the world while Qatar are world No.62 according to the FIFA rankings.

Historically, Qatar have been the dominant side, having won three out of four official matches played against India. One match ended in a draw. The last time the two sides played an official match was in September 2007 in the World Cup qualifiers where Qatar had thrashed India 6-0. Sunil Chhetri and the whole of Indian team has admitted that Qatar are going to be their toughest opponents but have said that they will give it their all on the pitch.
Read More
Sep 10, 2019 10:43 pm (IST)

42' - India were up and ahead with the ball but Sahal is tackled and Qatar send the ball up again. Almoez Ali gets the ball in the box but takes a very heavy first touch and Jhingan is able to clear the ball.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:40 pm (IST)

40' - Sandesh Jhingan intercepts the ball really well at the back and finds Udanta on the right flank and as the Bengaluru FC man tries to put the ball up to Manvir, it is intercepted. Udanta goes for a tackle from behind and it's a foul.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:37 pm (IST)

36' - Haydos sends the free kick floating in the box but Adil Khan rises high and heads the ball away. So far, India have kept their defensive shape well but they have hardly seen the ball and no real chance up front.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:35 pm (IST)

34' - OFFSIDE! Abdurisag is just slightly offside when the ball is released to him. He did try to go for the shot though and Gurpreet made himself big there to parry the ball away.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:31 pm (IST)

30' - Almoez Ali is released up front with a fabulous ball over the defence but he is unable to break free with Poojary and Jhingan around him. Poojary goes for the tackle and Jhingan clears the ball. That is good defence from India!

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:29 pm (IST)

27' - Is that a bit of frustration? Qatar have not been able to breach the Indian defence yet with all the possession dominance and now Al Rawi takes a shot from way back and it's wide.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:27 pm (IST)

25' - WHAT A CHANCE FOR QATAR! Haydos with a brilliant curling corner towards the far post and Khoukhi was there completely unmarked but his head is wide. That is a big miss for the home team.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:25 pm (IST)

24' - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu receives a yellow card so early in the game for time wasting. Gurpreet is trying to slow down a little bit as Qatar have been on constant attack.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:21 pm (IST)

19' - What a chance for Qatar! Miguel and Almoez in a one-two right in front of the Indian goal but the Indian defence holds its shape well and especially, Sandesh Jhingan stays put and manages to get the danger away.

A minute later, Haydos goes for another shot from far away and Gurpreet has to tip it over.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:19 pm (IST)

18' - Anirudh Thapa is down as his ankle gets hurt in the tackle but a bit of treatment there and he is back on his feet.

Sep 10, 2019 10:17 pm (IST)

16' - Corner No.2 for Qatar. Hatim takes it but Poojary heads it away for another corner right away. The second kick is whipped in the centre but an easy collect for Gurpreet.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:15 pm (IST)

13' - Mandar gives away the ball in the Indian box in an attempt to move forward but the shot from Hatim is wide. Mandar apologises to everyone, Gurpreet breathes a sigh of relief. Qatar are now pressurising India incessantly.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:11 pm (IST)

10' - Gurpreet has already had to do a lot of work so far. Haydos goes for a shot from between three defenders but Gurpreet reacts quickly to parry it away. First corner for Qatar and it's played on the far post and no Qatar player is able to control it.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:08 pm (IST)

7 ' - Udanta Singh with a fabulous touch to take the ball forward and India pass around the ball to use the wings but Poojary is muscled away with absolutely ease. Soon on the other side, Haydos goes for a shot but Gurpreet gets the ball easily.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:05 pm (IST)

3' - Captain Haydos floats a ball into the Indian box but Gurpreet makes no error in coming forward and collecting the ball with ease. While Qatar are a side who like to counter attack with their speed, they have had most of the ball so far.

India 0-0 Qatar

Sep 10, 2019 10:02 pm (IST)

India kick start their match against Qatar and the hosts have early control of the game. As expected, they are keeping the bll and India are having to keep their defensive shape at the moment.

Sep 10, 2019 9:55 pm (IST)

Both India and Qatar are out on the pitch and the anthems of both the teams have been sung. The match is set to start in a few moments from now.

Sep 10, 2019 9:53 pm (IST)

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez is in the stadium to witness this India vs Qatar clash. Xavi has been with Qatari club Al Sadd since leaving Barcelona in 2015. From the year 2019, he is also managing the club.

Sep 10, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)

This is set to be a huge battle for India and there is not much experience in that starting line-up. On top of that, India miss the one man who scores for the team almost every time.

Sep 10, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)

Qatar's starting line-up is out as well: Al Sheeb (GK), Pedro, Abdelkarim, Tarek, Bassam, Madibo, Khoukhi, Hatem, Al-Haydos (C), Almoez, Yusuf

Sep 10, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli has sent his best wishes for the Blue Tigers as they take on Qatar in a massive clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Sep 10, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)

Stimac has made four changes in the starting line-up from the one he named against Oman. The coach had already said that a few changes needed to be made for the Qatar game and that is exactly what has happened.

While Brandon, Ashique and Subhasish had started in the previous game, Sahal, Manvir, Nikhil and Mandar make it to the starting line-up with Chhetri of course a forced change.

Sep 10, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

Sunil Chhetri, who has been suffering from high fever, has not been named in neither the starting line-up not the bench. Here is India's starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Manvir Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Rowllin Borges.

Sep 10, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

The Indian men's football team has arrived at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha for their big match against Qatar.

Sep 10, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

What Qatari Defender Pedro Miguel Said About India | "India had a good match against Oman, despite the defeat. They also performed well in the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year and they are always improving. We know that they are a good team and we respect them," he said.

Sep 10, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)

What Coach Igor Stimac Said About the Qatar Clash | "Qatar are the strongest team in the group and playing them will not be easy. However, it's a great opportunity to learn from. We have to change 4-5 players. There is no reason to fear and we shall look to score goals and play good football," Stimac said.

Sep 10, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Qatar lead India 3-0 in their head-to-head record and India have never defeated Qatar in an official match. Qatar have won three out of four official matches played against India while one match ended in a draw.

The last time the two sides played an official match was in September 2007 in the World Cup qualifiers where Qatar had thrashed India 6-0.

India defeated Qatar 2-1 in Doha in 2011 in a friendly but that match was not considered an official game as India made more substitutions than the rules allowed.

Sep 10, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)

In their second qualifier of FIFA World Cup 2022 and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, India face Asian champions and tournament hosts Qatar.

India vs Qatar LIVE Score and Updates, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Chhetri Not Playing vs Qatar
India take on Qatar in their second FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier. (Photo Credit: AIFF)

The first roadblock that India face against Oman is that they are missing their talismanic forward Chhetri. India's sole goalscorer against Oman has been suffering from high fever for the past three days, team India coach Igor Stimac revealed. Chhetri also did not taken part in any practice sessions in the run-up to the mammoth fixture.

Head coach Igor Stimac, who prefers possession-based football by building from the back, sought to dwell on the positives from the Oman match and said that his side has nothing to fear against Qatar. "Qatar are the strongest team in the group and playing them will not be easy. However, it's a great opportunity to learn from. We have to change 4-5 players. There is no reason to fear and we shall look to score goals and play good football," Stimac said.

While India are adapting to new style of play that Stimac is teaching them, Qatar have taken huge strides in the last few years.They won the Asian Cup in the UAE earlier this year and they gave good competition to the top South American sides in the recent Copa America where they took part on invitation. They have not lost a single game to an Asian side this year and also stretched the likes of Argentina and Brazil.
  • 06 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    SL vs NZ
    125/8
    20.0 overs
    		 88/10
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 - 09 Sep, 2019 | Afghanistan in Bangladesh
    AFG vs BAN
    342/10
    117.0 overs
    		 205/10
    70.5 overs
    Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 08 Sep, 2019 | The Ashes
    AUS vs ENG
    497/8
    126.0 overs
    		 301/10
    107.0 overs
    Australia beat England by 185 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    SL vs NZ
    161/9
    20.0 overs
    		 165/6
    19.4 overs
    New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    SL vs NZ
    174/4
    20.0 overs
    		 175/5
    19.3 overs
    New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram