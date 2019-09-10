India vs Qatar LIVE Score and Updates, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Chhetri Not Playing vs Qatar

Event Highlights
Historically, Qatar have been the dominant side, having won three out of four official matches played against India. One match ended in a draw. The last time the two sides played an official match was in September 2007 in the World Cup qualifiers where Qatar had thrashed India 6-0. Sunil Chhetri and the whole of Indian team has admitted that Qatar are going to be their toughest opponents but have said that they will give it their all on the pitch.
25' - WHAT A CHANCE FOR QATAR! Haydos with a brilliant curling corner towards the far post and Khoukhi was there completely unmarked but his head is wide. That is a big miss for the home team.
India 0-0 Qatar
25' ⏱️#Qatar 0-0 India#RoadToChina #WeAreQatar #AsianQualifiers #QATIND— Qatar Football Association 🇶🇦 (@QFA_EN) September 10, 2019
19' - What a chance for Qatar! Miguel and Almoez in a one-two right in front of the Indian goal but the Indian defence holds its shape well and especially, Sandesh Jhingan stays put and manages to get the danger away.
A minute later, Haydos goes for another shot from far away and Gurpreet has to tip it over.
India 0-0 Qatar
This is set to be a huge battle for India and there is not much experience in that starting line-up. On top of that, India miss the one man who scores for the team almost every time.
The #BlueTigers 🐯 are ready 💪💪#QATIND ⚔ #WCQ 🌏🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/5SC0r7Ii0x— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 10, 2019
Qatar's starting line-up is out as well: Al Sheeb (GK), Pedro, Abdelkarim, Tarek, Bassam, Madibo, Khoukhi, Hatem, Al-Haydos (C), Almoez, Yusuf
#Qatar 🇶🇦 starting lineup v/s India 🇮🇳:— Qatar Football Association 🇶🇦 (@QFA_EN) September 10, 2019
Al Sheeb (GK), Pedro, Abdelkarim, Tarek, Bassam, Madibo, Khoukhi, Hatem, Al-Haydos (C), Almoez, Yusuf#RoadToChina #WeAreQatar #AsianQualifiers #QATIND pic.twitter.com/C4VtGRaU6W
Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli has sent his best wishes for the Blue Tigers as they take on Qatar in a massive clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.
Let's Go #BlueTigers 💪— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 10, 2019
Goodluck to the @IndianFootball team for the game against Qatar! #QATIND #BackTheBlue
Stimac has made four changes in the starting line-up from the one he named against Oman. The coach had already said that a few changes needed to be made for the Qatar game and that is exactly what has happened.
While Brandon, Ashique and Subhasish had started in the previous game, Sahal, Manvir, Nikhil and Mandar make it to the starting line-up with Chhetri of course a forced change.
Sunil Chhetri, who has been suffering from high fever, has not been named in neither the starting line-up not the bench. Here is India's starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Manvir Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Rowllin Borges.
The line-ups are out 🙌🙌#QATIND ⚔ #WCQ 🌏🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/4iUe6ndti9— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 10, 2019
The Indian men's football team has arrived at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha for their big match against Qatar.
The #BlueTigers 🐯 just walked🚶🏻♂ into the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium🏟 in Doha🇶🇦 #QATIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #WCQ 🌏🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/cDT4h7H45Q— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 10, 2019
What Coach Igor Stimac Said About the Qatar Clash | "Qatar are the strongest team in the group and playing them will not be easy. However, it's a great opportunity to learn from. We have to change 4-5 players. There is no reason to fear and we shall look to score goals and play good football," Stimac said.
Qatar lead India 3-0 in their head-to-head record and India have never defeated Qatar in an official match. Qatar have won three out of four official matches played against India while one match ended in a draw.
The last time the two sides played an official match was in September 2007 in the World Cup qualifiers where Qatar had thrashed India 6-0.
India defeated Qatar 2-1 in Doha in 2011 in a friendly but that match was not considered an official game as India made more substitutions than the rules allowed.
Good luck and tons of best wishes to #BlueTigers for the 2nd match of their #WCQ campaign against Qatar🇶🇦@IndianFootball #football @FIFAWorldCup— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) September 10, 2019
India take on Qatar in their second FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
The first roadblock that India face against Oman is that they are missing their talismanic forward Chhetri. India's sole goalscorer against Oman has been suffering from high fever for the past three days, team India coach Igor Stimac revealed. Chhetri also did not taken part in any practice sessions in the run-up to the mammoth fixture.
Battle-hardened 👊 and battle-ready! 💪🔥#IndianFootball ⚽️ #QATIND ⚔️ #BlueTigers 🐯 #BackTheBlue 💙 #WCQ 🌍🏆 pic.twitter.com/Jp56hBjWMc— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 10, 2019
Head coach Igor Stimac, who prefers possession-based football by building from the back, sought to dwell on the positives from the Oman match and said that his side has nothing to fear against Qatar. "Qatar are the strongest team in the group and playing them will not be easy. However, it's a great opportunity to learn from. We have to change 4-5 players. There is no reason to fear and we shall look to score goals and play good football," Stimac said.
While India are adapting to new style of play that Stimac is teaching them, Qatar have taken huge strides in the last few years.They won the Asian Cup in the UAE earlier this year and they gave good competition to the top South American sides in the recent Copa America where they took part on invitation. They have not lost a single game to an Asian side this year and also stretched the likes of Argentina and Brazil.
