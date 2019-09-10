India vs Qatar LIVE Score and Updates, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Chhetri Not Playing vs Qatar

India face their toughest test of the qualifiers as they go up against Asian champions and tournament hosts Qatar in their World Cup qualifiers in Doha. While India faced a heartbreaking 2-1 loss against Oman in their opener, Qatar had crushed Afghanistan 6-0 in their first match. India are ranked 103rd in the world while Qatar are world No.62 according to the FIFA rankings.Historically, Qatar have been the dominant side, having won three out of four official matches played against India. One match ended in a draw. The last time the two sides played an official match was in September 2007 in the World Cup qualifiers where Qatar had thrashed India 6-0. Sunil Chhetri and the whole of Indian team has admitted that Qatar are going to be their toughest opponents but have said that they will give it their all on the pitch.

The first roadblock that India face against Oman is that they are missing their talismanic forward Chhetri. India's sole goalscorer against Oman has been suffering from high fever for the past three days, team India coach Igor Stimac revealed. Chhetri also did not taken part in any practice sessions in the run-up to the mammoth fixture.Head coach Igor Stimac, who prefers possession-based football by building from the back, sought to dwell on the positives from the Oman match and said that his side has nothing to fear against Qatar. "Qatar are the strongest team in the group and playing them will not be easy. However, it's a great opportunity to learn from. We have to change 4-5 players. There is no reason to fear and we shall look to score goals and play good football," Stimac said.While India are adapting to new style of play that Stimac is teaching them, Qatar have taken huge strides in the last few years.They won the Asian Cup in the UAE earlier this year and they gave good competition to the top South American sides in the recent Copa America where they took part on invitation. They have not lost a single game to an Asian side this year and also stretched the likes of Argentina and Brazil.