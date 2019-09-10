India vs Qatar LIVE Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Telecast

India vs Qatar Live Streaming: After narrowly losing to Oman in their campaign opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, India will on Tuesday, September 10, face Asian Champion Qatar at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar. The Blue Tigers were leading 1-0 at half time, but lost in the last eight minutes of the game against Oman in Guwahati on September 5.

Ranked 63nd in the world, Qatar will take on 103-ranked India in Tuesday's Group E match. Qatar defeated Afghanistan by 6-0 in their opening match on September 5. The last time India played an official match against Qatar was in September 2007 in the World Cup qualifiers, when Qatar had defeated India 6-0.

India captain Sunil Chhetri, who scored the lone Indian goal against Oman, conceded that Tuesday's match will be the most difficult of the campaign. Qatar, the host of the 2022 tournament, has already qualified for the World Cup.

The World Cup hosts have improved by leaps and bounds in the last few years. They won the Asian Cup in the UAE earlier this year and they gave good competition to the top South American sides in the recent Copa America where they took part on invitation.

As India takes on Qatar today, here's where you can watch the match:

Date: September 10, 2019

Venue: Jassmin Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha

Time: India vs Qatar match will begin at 10:00 pm IST

India vs Qatar match Live telecast: The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network on channel Star Sports 3.

India vs Qatar live streaming: Android users can download Mobdro app to watch the match Live. The match can also be live streamed on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website or Jio TV.

Squads

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Nikhil Poojari, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Qatar: Saad Sheeb, Meshal Barsham, Mohammed Al-Bakri, Pedro, Salem Al-Hajri, Tareq Salman, Abdulkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Abdulaziz Al-Ansari, Hashim Ali, Bassam Al-Rawl, Assim Madibo, Almoez Ali, Karim Boudiaf, Ali Afif, Musaab Keder, Ahmed Fathy, Yousef Abdelrazzaq, Al Mahdi Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Abdulaziz Hatim, Abdullah Abdul Salam.

