India vs Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After a depressing start to their SAFF Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw with Bangladesh, the Indian men’s football team will look to uplift its performance in their next game against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Male stadium. The tournament was earlier delayed twice due to Covid-19 outbreak but finally commenced from October 1, in the Maldives with India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts the Maldives as the five participating nations. Pakistan and Bhutan are not playing the championship this time.

India will look to utilise these games to test its combinations before the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in February 2022. But things do not seem to be working for the Blue Tigers, who played a disappointing draw against the weak 10-man Bangladesh team.

The Lankans, too, are coming off two back-to-back defeats to play against the most successful team in the tournament. India have won the championship seven times in the past. Due to Bhutan’s reluctance to allow players for International travels and Pakistan’s suspension by FIFA, the number of teams in the championship has reduced.

As a result, there is a change in the format. The qualification method is now changed to a round-robin format, where the top two teams will be progressing to the finals.

India vs Sri Lanka: Probable XIs

India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Singh, Subhasish Bose, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Glan Martins, Lalengmawia.

Sri Lanka XI: Sujan Perera (GK), Jude Supan, Duckson Puslas, Harsha Fernando, Migala Chalana Chameera, Charitha Mudiyanselage, Marvin Hamilton, Ahmed Razeek, Kavindhu Ishan, Dillon De Silva, Mohamed Aakib.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021 match kick-off?

The match will kick off at 04:30 PM IST on Thursday, October 7, at the Male’s National Stadium, in Maldives.

What TV channel will show India vs Sri Lanka International Friendly match?

The match will be telecasted on Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels in India.

How can I live stream India vs Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021 fixture?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the match on Discovery + App.

