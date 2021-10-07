India vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE Updates: India Eye 1st Win of Tournament

Live now
India vs Sri Lanka, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE Updates: Igor Stimac has made a few changes in defence from the previous game but there is no conventional centre-back in the starting line-up. The Indian men’s football team will be eyeing their first of the tournament when they take on Sri Lanka in their second game in Male, Maldives on Thursday. Read More
5′: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
Asikur brings down Udanta and earns himself an early yellow card. India have a free kick but nothing much comes out of it.
1′: India 0-0 Sri Lanka
The Blue Tigers get their second match of the SAFF Cup 2021 underway.
India and coach Igor Stimac come into this match under pressure after a tame 1-1 draw against Nepal in their SAFF Cup 2021 opener. Against Sri Lanka, they will be expected to win.
Here is a look at the goals scored by India against Sri Lanka.
As we edge closer to the match against Sri Lanka 🇱🇰, let’s take a look at some of the goals against the island nation in the recent past 🙌#INDSRI ⚔️ #SAFFChampionship2021 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ZVTVILJsG7
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 7, 2021
Here are India’s starting XI against Sri Lanka: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Liston Colaco.
Substitutes: Chinglensana Singh, Apuia, Manvir Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Farukh Choudhary, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Jeakson Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pritam Kotal, Rahim Ali, Vishal Kaith.
Here’s how the #BlueTigers 🐯 will line-up today 🙌#INDSRI ⚔️ #SAFFChampionship2021 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/WNtClupEGN
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 7, 2021
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports‘ LIVE blog on the SAFF Championship match between the Indian men’s football team and Sri Lanka in Male, Maldives. This is the second match of the tournament for India while a third for Sri Lanka.
India are coming into the game after a disappointing 1-1 draw against 10-man Bangladesh. Sunil Chhetri found the back of the net to give India the lead in the match but they were pressurised extremely well in the midfield by Bangladesh and ended up conceding a goal. India were guilty of not asserting themselves and allowing Bangladesh to create moves after moves.
The Blue Tigers head coach Igor Stimac has come under fire for India’s failure to win enough matches in the recent past but he seemed unfazed by the criticism in the pre-match press conference.
Despite the loss against Bangladesh, India can afford to fancy their chances against the lower ranked Sri Lankans who have struggled throughout the competition, losing both of their games so far while conceding four goals and scoring two.
Chhetri is just one goal shy of the iconic Pele in terms of international goals scored and a struggling Sri Lanka will be a great opportunity for him to scale yet another landmark in his illustrious career.
After the disappointment against plucky Bangladesh, Stimac said “we are ourselves guilty for not winning the match.”
“We had everything in control, we dominated the game, and had a one-nil advantage, and even had a one-man advantage.
“But despite all of that, for some unknown reasons, we started giving away simple passes, making unnecessary mistakes. And if you boost the confidence of your opponent, that’s how it finishes when you give them a chance,” Stimac said.
The chief coach is using the tournament as the last opportunity for the players to play international matches before the start of the third round of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in February next year.
India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts the Maldives as the five participating nations. Pakistan and Bhutan are not playing the championship this time. Due to Bhutan’s reluctance to allow players for International travels and Pakistan’s suspension by FIFA, the number of teams in the championship has reduced.
As a result, there is a change in the format. The qualification method is now changed to a round-robin format, where the top two teams will be progressing to the finals.
