India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: India End Tournament With 1-1 Draw vs Syria

News18.com | July 16, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: India were held to a 1-1 draw by Syria in the last league match of Intercontinental Cup 2019 on Tuesday. Narender Gahlot's header was cancelled out by Firas Alkhatib penalty as the teams settled for a draw. The result means India end the tournament on a high but pre-tournament favourites Syria will not play in the final. With the draw against India, Syria fall behind DPR Korea on goal difference and on Friday, Tajikistan and DPR Korea will play each other in the final of the tournament.

Under Igor Stimac, this was India's best 90-minute performance so far as both the defence and attack held on and produce good over the entire span of the football match. It was only a mistake from Jerry Lalrinzuala that conceded the penalty that allowed Syria to draw level but other than that, India showed good signs for the way forward.
Jul 16, 2019 10:17 pm (IST)

As India earn their first point under Igor Stimac on home soil, that's it from us for today. On Friday in Ahmedabad, Tajikistan and DPR Korea will play for the title.

Jul 16, 2019 10:14 pm (IST)

Goalscorer Narendra Gahlot to the broadcasters: "I was only thinking of getting to the ball at any cost. It was a good ball, which came to my head, and I am thankful to (Anirudh) Thapa bhai for that.

"As a team, we have done well. The coach hasn't put me under any pressure. Sunil (Chhetri) bhai and (Sandesh) Jhingan bhai have given me a lot of support even when I haven't played well. The first game wasn't that good, but we lose and win together."

Jul 16, 2019 10:12 pm (IST)

Possession: Syria 51-49 India

Shots: Syria 17-3 India

The gulf in class between India and Syria was for everyone to see but Syria's wastefulness and India's heart means the hosts have come out with a better result.

Jul 16, 2019 10:09 pm (IST)

Igor Stimac to the broadcasters: "We are going to analyse our mistakes today. There were some mistakes, when we were pushed down. I read some comments that I should be nurturing these footballers. This is not academy football, and I should not be nurturing these players. We have shown that we have great talents. Never mind how they play -- bad or good. If they play, they will get better. I was not brought here to bring you one win, one loss and in the middle somewhere. It's easy to play teams somewhere below range. To get the team to play good football, it takes time. We'll take some sacrifice, and lots of suffering, but we need to be patient.

"I try to teach them bit by bit. I tried it before the second game, but they lost it completely. These were three games before the qualifiers. I have to choose now - 15-16 or 20 players who will play for India.
 
"They (fans) were amazing. With positive support. I am asking the media to be patient. Results will come. We know exactly what we need to do."
Jul 16, 2019 10:01 pm (IST)

The result means India have knocked Syria out of the Intercontinental Cup 2019! The pre-tournament favourites Syria are not going to play the final in Ahmedabad on Friday. On Friday, the tournament will have a new champion as Tajikistan and DPR Korea take on each other at the EKA Arena. India end the tournament on a positive note and will only look ahead from here.

Jul 16, 2019 9:58 pm (IST)

The one mistake from Jerry Lalrinzuala means India settled for a 1-1 draw against Syria. Syria, who were the pre-tournament favourites, failed to convert their chances but a well-taken penalty from captain Faris Alkhatib brought them on level terms. What a night this for Narender Gahlot though, puts in a solid shift at the back and scores a brilliant header for India to help his team earn the draw. By far, under Igor Stimac, this was India's most complete 90-minute performance - the penalty being a minor blip.

Jul 16, 2019 9:55 pm (IST)

So that's that! India have earned a 1-1 draw against Syria in the final league match of the Intercontinental Cup 2019. India exit the tournament with their first positive result in Ahmedabad and the crowd lets the team know that. The Icelandic claps are on as players thank the fans for their support.

FULL TIME: INDIA 1-1 SYRIA

Jul 16, 2019 9:51 pm (IST)

92' Sunil Chhetri is replaced by Farukh Choudhary. Chhetri gets off the pitch as he receives a standing ovation from the crowd. He is revered figure and the crowd reaction shows exactly that.

India 1-1 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)

89' Vinit Rai comes on for Sahal Abdul Samad. Just those last changes being rung in by Igor Stimac here. Vinit's first duty was to get to the end of a corner. Anirudh Thapa's delivery, however, is headed over by Rahul Bheke.

India 1-1 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)

84' Udanta Singh is replaced by Manvir Singh. Manvir had started the previous game against DPR Korea and gets another chance here against Syria.

India 1-1 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)

83' Amarjit's challenge on the edge of the box earns his a card and it's a free kick for Syria in a dangerous position but Alkhatib's free kick is pushed over by Gurpreet. The ball was going over already but the Indian keeper took no chance there. The resulting corner also went over.

India 1-1 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)

82' Alkhatib's pleas of another penalty falls to deaf ears. Jerry almost gave another penalty there as he tugged on Alkhatib's shirt. He must thank his stars that Alkhatib had a stand off with the referee earlier and that might have influenced the decision. This is getting tricky for India now.

India 1-1 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

78' PENALTY FOR SYRIA! Jerry, who had just come on for Mandar, conceded a clear cut penalty and India are punished for their mistake.

GOAL! Syria captain Firas Alkhatib buries the penalty depsite Gurpreet Singh Sandhu guessing it right. This has just brought Syria back in the game and now, they will go even harder for the win.

India 1-1 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)

76' A routine collect for Gurpreet. Syria are trying hard to get one back but good challenge from Indian defence and Syria could not make the most of it.

India 1-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

74' Mandar Rao Dessai makes way for Jerry Lalrinzuala at the back. Igor Stimac is trying to keep his backline fresh here. He doesn't want a repeat of Tajikistan or DPR Korea where India conceded goals easily.

India 1-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

70' India look far more confident and comfortable on the ball since the goal, shows how a goal can do wonders for the confidence of the team. Syria are still pushing hard though but India have managed to hunt in a pack and close down spaces well. Syria are getting frustrated now.

India 1-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

66' A foul is given against Chhangte as he battle for the ball. He was released on the left wing and was running down the channel when the Syrian defender closed him down. As the defender goes down, referee blows the whistle and Chhangte smiles while running back. Replays show that Chhangte did not have got any contact on the defender.

India 1-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

64' Syria captain Firas Alkhatib gets himself a yellow card by screaming at the referee trying to complain about an Indian challenge. The frustration is showing on Syria now, it seems.

India 1-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)

61' Another chance for Syria as Alkhatib turns around to take a shot but shoots it wide. Syria are trying harder and harder to equalise. This is when India's concentration at the back is going to be put to serious test.

India 1-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

Here's a video of the Narender Gahlot header!

Jul 16, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

A first goal for Narender Gahlot for the Indian national team and what a moment to score it. The 18-year-old showed excellent physicality to jump for the ball and head that in. One for the future!

Jul 16, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

58' Better ball control shown by Chhangte and he intelligently passes the ball to an overlapping Udanta Singh. Udanta tries to put the ball in the middle for Sunil Chhetri but ends up shooting it straight into the keeper's hands.

India 1-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

55' Syria get a free kick in a dangerous position on the other end of the pitch but the free kick goes way over, not troubling a soul on the pitch. Syria will be desperate to get back in the game here and India have got to be very careful.

India 1-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

52' GOAL! Narender Gahlot has put India in the lead here. Absolutely brilliant from the youngster. Anirudh Thapa takes the corner kick and floats the ball beautifully in the centre, Narender times his jump to perfect and connects his head with the ball brilliantly to put the ball at the back of the net. This should give India a lot of confidence.

India 1-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

51' What a chance for India! Sunil Chhetri with brilliant movement and he gets across a beautiful reverse pass towards an onrushing Udanta in the box. Udanta however takes it a touch too far and fails to pass the ball in the middle.

India 0-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

STAT ALERT: Syria have scored four of their five goals this tournament in the second half. That's the danger India are facing at the moment.

Jul 16, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

India kick off the second half. A lot trickier half awaits India as Syria are set to be pushing hard for a win while India will have to keep shape, hold the ball, concentrate on the ball and look to create their own chances.

India 0-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

STAT ALERT: India have conceded 67 per cent of their goal in the Intercontinental Cup 2019 in the second half.

India will need to more concentrated and have a lot more energy in the second half as Syria will surely come out hard and try to get a goal. While India are playing for pride here, it is Syria who are in a must-win situation if they want to make it to the final of the tournament.

Jul 16, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

India have given a fair account of themselves so far. There were a few mistakes but Syria would rue the fact that they did not punish those Indian mistakes. On the whole, India have created a couple of chances up front (they'd want to do better in that department) but they've been quite solid at the back with the whole backline being supported by the entire midfield as well. Intriguing bit of play, Syria will surely threaten more in the second half and India will need to keep up their concentration and continue the good work.

India 0-0 Syria at half time!

Jul 16, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

45' Excellent skill on the ball from Sunil Chhetri but he is brought down and Mohamed Anaz is carded for his tug on the captain's shirt. Chhetri was going to race off with the ball there and Anaz has taken one for the team.

India 0-0 Syria

Narender Gahlot scored a header as India drew 1-1 with Syria in Intercontinental Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Both India and Syria had their fair share of chances in the first half but failed to make them count. Both sides were guilty of spraying their chances and the physicality took over in the second half. This is where India gave a good account of themselves as they remained concentrated for most part of the match.

India, under new coach Igor Stimac, are a work-in-progress as they try to play possession-based football. Stimac, who is coaching India in only his second tournament, has made a lot of changes over the course of Intercontinental Cup an King's Cup but on Tuesday, he put up his best starting XI of the available players and it paid dividends.
