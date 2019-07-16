India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: India End Tournament With 1-1 Draw vs Syria

Jul 16, 2019 10:09 pm (IST)

Igor Stimac to the broadcasters: "We are going to analyse our mistakes today. There were some mistakes, when we were pushed down. I read some comments that I should be nurturing these footballers. This is not academy football, and I should not be nurturing these players. We have shown that we have great talents. Never mind how they play -- bad or good. If they play, they will get better. I was not brought here to bring you one win, one loss and in the middle somewhere. It's easy to play teams somewhere below range. To get the team to play good football, it takes time. We'll take some sacrifice, and lots of suffering, but we need to be patient.

"I try to teach them bit by bit. I tried it before the second game, but they lost it completely. These were three games before the qualifiers. I have to choose now - 15-16 or 20 players who will play for India.