India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE Score and Updates: India, Syria Begin Match on High Tempo

Jul 16, 2019 7:03 pm (IST)

Sahal Abdul Samad: Sahal has been one of the brightest prospects for Indian football to have come out of the Intercontinental Cup 2019. His work rate and skill on the ball has impressed Igor Stimac as well. He has been such a standout this season that he was recently named the AIFF Emerging Player of the 2018-19 season. Born in Al-Ain in UAE, Sahal shifted to India for his college degree and the rest as they say is history. Sahal's experience of playing the 7s in Dubai has also been handy as his dribbling and passing is easily one of the best in the Indian system at the moment. Against DPR Korea, after being brought on as subsitute, it was Sahal's creativity in the middle of the park that began open up spaces for India up front.

(Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)