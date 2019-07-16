LIVE NOW
India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE Score and Updates: India, Syria Begin Match on High Tempo

News18.com | July 16, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
Event Highlights

India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE Score and Updates: India are no more in the race to reach the final of Intercontinental Cup 2019 after they won the inaugural edition of the tournament last year. After losing their first two matches against Tajikistan and DPR Korea, India were dependent on Tajikistan beating DPR Korea in order to even have a mathematical chance to stay in contention but with DPR Korea beating Tajikistan on Monday, that hope was crushed too.

Pre-tournament favourites Syria are expected to be India's toughest test in the Intercontinental Cup 2019 and after crushing 4-2 and 5-2 losses against Tajikistan and DPR Korea, respectively, India would require a lot of heart, determination and skill to do one up against Syria. However, Syria, who were expected to run away with their matches, faltered against Tajikistan but still stay primed to reach the final.
Jul 16, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

13' Captain Firas Alkhatib sends the free kick wide. Rahul Bheke push at the back yielded a free kick for Syria but they failed to make it count. Syria have upped the tempo here.

India 0-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

10' Sunil Chhetri executes a cheeky little nutmeg against Tamer hag Mohamad but it fails to reach Chhangte. The crowd did not miss that, plenty of cheer for that piece of skill from the captain.

India 0-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

6' What a chance for India! Neat play on the right from Udanta once again as he sends the ball cross in the middle, Sahal and Chhangte were both running in but nobody picks the ball and the chance is gone. This would have been at the back of the net had anyone got a touch to that.

India 0-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

4' CHANCE FOR SYRIA! Mohammad Almarmour misses a big chance early on for Syria. Another individual mistake from Pritam Kotal as he fails to see the run from Almarmour but the Syrian forward's shot is wide. India survive!

India 0-0 Syria

Jul 16, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

2' An early run on the right from Udanta Singh as India look to take the game to Syria and keep a high temp early on. Udanta's attempt to pass in the middle however is easily thwarted.

Jul 16, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)

Syria kickstart the final league stage match of Intercontinental Cup 2019. While India are playing for pride, Syria need nothing less than a victory to reach the final of the tournament. This is expected to be an exciting affair.

Jul 16, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

Both the Indian football team and the Syrian national team are out at the field. The national anthems have been sung and in just about a few minutes from now, the final league stage match of the Intercontinental Cup 2019 will begin.

Jul 16, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

Syria fans are going to challenge the Blue Pilgrims cheering for their team. It is expected to be a noisy affair at the EKA Arena today.

Jul 16, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

Here are some visuals from the Indian football team warm-up at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Jul 16, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

We are just half an hour away from India vs Syria in Ahmedabad. India have had desirable results in the tournament so far but as they take the field for their last match of the tournament, they would hope to put up a good display. With the players still setting into the Stimac system, Intercontinental Cup 2019 has been a tough tournament for the team but they will look to end it on a high.

Jul 16, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

Anirudh Thapa: It is India's young blood that has shone in the tournament. All the players in the Indian squad have said that they are enjoying the process of learning possession-based football under Igor Stimac and Anirudh Thapa in the midfield somewhat embodies that ideology. His creatively in the midfield along with Sahal helps India create opportunities up front. With Stimac ringing in changes against DPR Korea to give everybody a chance, it was the quadret of Thapa, Sahal, Chhangte and Udanta that was missed in the disastrous first half. Thapa has been an Indian team mainstay since last year when he sealed his place under previous manager Stephen Constantine.

(Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Jul 16, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)

Amarjit Kiyam Singh: Amarjit was India's workhorse in their 5-2 defeat against DPR Korea. He played all 90 minutes of football in that match and while he surely needs to get better at tackling as a holding midfielder, his ability to keep the ball under pressure an distribute it forward was one of the positives to have come out of that defeat. Amarjit was the captain of India during the FIFA U-17 World Cup two years ago and he has seen a rapid rise to seal his spot in the Indian senior national team. He has been one of the few in the team to have started in all the three matches of the tournament.

Amarjit is No.24 (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Jul 16, 2019 7:03 pm (IST)

Sahal Abdul Samad: Sahal has been one of the brightest prospects for Indian football to have come out of the Intercontinental Cup 2019. His work rate and skill on the ball has impressed Igor Stimac as well. He has been such a standout this season that he was recently named the AIFF Emerging Player of the 2018-19 season. Born in Al-Ain in UAE, Sahal shifted to India for his college degree and the rest as they say is history. Sahal's experience of playing the 7s in Dubai has also been handy as his dribbling and passing is easily one of the best in the Indian system at the moment. Against DPR Korea, after being brought on as subsitute, it was Sahal's creativity in the middle of the park that began open up spaces for India up front.

(Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Jul 16, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)

The line-up is out! And as expected, Igor Stimac names his best XI from the players available for him. He started India's defensive leader Sandesh Jhingan in the match against DPR Korea but Jhingan's injury cropped up again and he was not available. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is back in the goal. While Narendar Gahlot is also back in the defensive line, Adil Khan does not find a place. Udanta, Chhangte and Sunil Chhetri are back as the front three while Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul are also starting again.

India starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Narendra Gahlot, Pritam Kotal, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke; Amarjit Kiyam, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Jul 16, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Lallianzuala Chhangte: He has been one of the biggest positives for India in an otherwise miserable Intercontinental Cup 2019. With Igor Stimac pushing for a fitness-oriented and ball-possession based football, Chhangte pace on the wings and his skill on the ball, has been a massive boost. While the 22-year-old from Mizoram still needs to work on his ball touches, he has started to build a pacy and intricate relationship with Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh. Even against DPR Korea where he did not start the match, his introduction injected pace and a brand new life to the Indian forward line. After a one-two with his captain Chhetri, Chhangte even scored a goal.

(Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Jul 16, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

The Indian football team has arrived at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad for the final league stage match against Syria. Already out of contention for the final of the Intercontinental Cup 2019, India will look to put up a show for the fans.

Jul 16, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Indian defender Anas Edathodika expressed that the fans' support in Ahmedabad during the Intercontinental Cup 2019 has been a huge strength for the Indian football team. With fans singing and cheering in both good and bad moments, the Indian team has got an extra boost to keep going and he thanked the fans for their energy and love in the stadium.

India take on Syria in the final league stage match of Intercontinental Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

India, under new coach Igor Stimac, are a work-in-progress as they try to play possession-based football. Stimac, who is coaching India in only his second tournament, has made a lot of changes to try out different players at different positions. After loss against DPR Korea, however, Stimac said he has an idea about his best XI now. He is likely to field that best XI against Syria on Tuesday.

Defender Anas Edathodika, who is with the squad in Ahmedabad but is not a part of the final 23-man team due to injury, said ahead of the final league stage match that India want to win against Syria for the fans. Unexpectedly, decent crowd has shown up for all matches in Ahmedabad and the dedicated fan group Blue Pilgrims have stayed behind the team even in the big and heartbreaking losses.

India vs Syria kickstarts at 8PM IST at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.
