India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2019 LIVE Score and Updates: India, Syria Begin Match on High Tempo

Event Highlights
Pre-tournament favourites Syria are expected to be India's toughest test in the Intercontinental Cup 2019 and after crushing 4-2 and 5-2 losses against Tajikistan and DPR Korea, respectively, India would require a lot of heart, determination and skill to do one up against Syria. However, Syria, who were expected to run away with their matches, faltered against Tajikistan but still stay primed to reach the final.
Syria fans are going to challenge the Blue Pilgrims cheering for their team. It is expected to be a noisy affair at the EKA Arena today.
War torn? Yes. Love for football still in tact? Yes, Sir!— കാൽപന്ത് / KalPanthu (@KalPanthu) July 16, 2019
Syria's travelling fans setting the tempo 🔥 @fni pic.twitter.com/GBsdGeptPA
Here are some visuals from the Indian football team warm-up at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.
Gettin' 🔥 in here 🙌🏻🙌🏻#IndianFootball #HeroIC 🏆 #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers #INDSYR pic.twitter.com/2uSHbwKsvs— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 16, 2019
We are just half an hour away from India vs Syria in Ahmedabad. India have had desirable results in the tournament so far but as they take the field for their last match of the tournament, they would hope to put up a good display. With the players still setting into the Stimac system, Intercontinental Cup 2019 has been a tough tournament for the team but they will look to end it on a high.
Anirudh Thapa: It is India's young blood that has shone in the tournament. All the players in the Indian squad have said that they are enjoying the process of learning possession-based football under Igor Stimac and Anirudh Thapa in the midfield somewhat embodies that ideology. His creatively in the midfield along with Sahal helps India create opportunities up front. With Stimac ringing in changes against DPR Korea to give everybody a chance, it was the quadret of Thapa, Sahal, Chhangte and Udanta that was missed in the disastrous first half. Thapa has been an Indian team mainstay since last year when he sealed his place under previous manager Stephen Constantine.
(Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
Amarjit Kiyam Singh: Amarjit was India's workhorse in their 5-2 defeat against DPR Korea. He played all 90 minutes of football in that match and while he surely needs to get better at tackling as a holding midfielder, his ability to keep the ball under pressure an distribute it forward was one of the positives to have come out of that defeat. Amarjit was the captain of India during the FIFA U-17 World Cup two years ago and he has seen a rapid rise to seal his spot in the Indian senior national team. He has been one of the few in the team to have started in all the three matches of the tournament.
Amarjit is No.24 (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
Sahal Abdul Samad: Sahal has been one of the brightest prospects for Indian football to have come out of the Intercontinental Cup 2019. His work rate and skill on the ball has impressed Igor Stimac as well. He has been such a standout this season that he was recently named the AIFF Emerging Player of the 2018-19 season. Born in Al-Ain in UAE, Sahal shifted to India for his college degree and the rest as they say is history. Sahal's experience of playing the 7s in Dubai has also been handy as his dribbling and passing is easily one of the best in the Indian system at the moment. Against DPR Korea, after being brought on as subsitute, it was Sahal's creativity in the middle of the park that began open up spaces for India up front.
(Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
The line-up is out! And as expected, Igor Stimac names his best XI from the players available for him. He started India's defensive leader Sandesh Jhingan in the match against DPR Korea but Jhingan's injury cropped up again and he was not available. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is back in the goal. While Narendar Gahlot is also back in the defensive line, Adil Khan does not find a place. Udanta, Chhangte and Sunil Chhetri are back as the front three while Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul are also starting again.
India starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Narendra Gahlot, Pritam Kotal, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke; Amarjit Kiyam, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte
Here is how the #BlueTigers 🐯 lineup 💪🏻 against Syria 🇸🇾#IndianFootball #HeroIC 🏆 #BackTheBlue #INDSYR pic.twitter.com/LUu23dxXyX— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 16, 2019
Lallianzuala Chhangte: He has been one of the biggest positives for India in an otherwise miserable Intercontinental Cup 2019. With Igor Stimac pushing for a fitness-oriented and ball-possession based football, Chhangte pace on the wings and his skill on the ball, has been a massive boost. While the 22-year-old from Mizoram still needs to work on his ball touches, he has started to build a pacy and intricate relationship with Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh. Even against DPR Korea where he did not start the match, his introduction injected pace and a brand new life to the Indian forward line. After a one-two with his captain Chhetri, Chhangte even scored a goal.
(Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
The Indian football team has arrived at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad for the final league stage match against Syria. Already out of contention for the final of the Intercontinental Cup 2019, India will look to put up a show for the fans.
#BlueTigers 🐯 in the house 🙌🏻🔥🙌🏻#IndianFootball #HeroIC 🏆 #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers #INDSYR pic.twitter.com/D6z1l9xbfI— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 16, 2019
Indian defender Anas Edathodika expressed that the fans' support in Ahmedabad during the Intercontinental Cup 2019 has been a huge strength for the Indian football team. With fans singing and cheering in both good and bad moments, the Indian team has got an extra boost to keep going and he thanked the fans for their energy and love in the stadium.
🗣️ @anasedathodika: "Our fans' support is our biggest strength" 💪🙌#IndianFootball #INDSYR #HeroIC #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/ZzOa585QOu— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 16, 2019
India take on Syria in the final league stage match of Intercontinental Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
India, under new coach Igor Stimac, are a work-in-progress as they try to play possession-based football. Stimac, who is coaching India in only his second tournament, has made a lot of changes to try out different players at different positions. After loss against DPR Korea, however, Stimac said he has an idea about his best XI now. He is likely to field that best XI against Syria on Tuesday.
Defender Anas Edathodika, who is with the squad in Ahmedabad but is not a part of the final 23-man team due to injury, said ahead of the final league stage match that India want to win against Syria for the fans. Unexpectedly, decent crowd has shown up for all matches in Ahmedabad and the dedicated fan group Blue Pilgrims have stayed behind the team even in the big and heartbreaking losses.
India vs Syria kickstarts at 8PM IST at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.
