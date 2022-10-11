India vs United States of America Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

After successfully staging the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2019, India will now host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Sixteen women’s U-17 national teams from six confederations will compete for the coveted crown.

The tournament will kick-start on Tuesday, October 11. India will be up and running against the United States of America at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on the opening day of the tournament.

The World Cup was supposed to take place last year, but it was postponed because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Due to a FIFA suspension, India recently lost the hosting rights, but soon recovered them as the ban was removed.

After obtaining automatic qualification as the host nation, India will make their debut at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The Indian contingent will be desperate to make a name for themselves in the coveted tournament. Mariyammal Balamurugan, Priyanka Singh Naorem, and Sumati Kumari will be the key players of the side.

India will be up against a strong USA side who were exceptional in the last edition of the tournament. Their young sensation Amalia Villarreal already has hogged the limelight in the past with her incredible performances and perhaps will conjure up more memories in India.

The American side looks stronger on paper but with the crowd behind their back, Team India might emerge victorious in their first match of the tournament.

Ahead of Tuesday’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and the United States of America; here is all you need to know:

What date will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and the United States of America be played?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and the United States of America will take place on October 11, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and the United States of America be played?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and the United States of America will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and the United States of America begin?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and United States of America will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs United States of America FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs United States of America FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs United States of America FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs United States of America FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the Voot and JioTV app and website.

India vs United States of America Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Anjali Munda (Gk), Astam Oraon (c), Neha, Kajol Dsouza, Lynda Kom Serto, Anita Kumari, Babina Devi, Purnima Kumari, Nitu Linda, Kajal, Varshika

United States of America Predicted Starting Line-up: Abigail Gundry (Gk), Ella Emri, Nicola Fraser, Jorydn Bugg, Cameron Roller, Mia Bhuta, Riley Jackson, Ella Sanchez, Emeri Adames, Nicollette Kiorpes, Onyeka Gamero

