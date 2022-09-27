India vs Vietnam, Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament, Highlights: India Go Down to Hosts

By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: September 27, 2022, 16:00 IST
Ho Chi Minh, VIetnam
Hosts Vietnam got the better of India in convincing fashion as they romped to a 3-0 win at the Thong Nhat stadium in the city of Ho Chi Minh.
India were handed an early blow as Phan Van Duc found the net from close range with a left-footed volley after a corner was failed to be cleared convincingly.
Vietnam held on to the lead till halftime as they went into the tunnel with the score at 1-0 in favour of the hosts.
Vietnam holding on to the ball looking to carve out a passage to finish the match with a flurry as the referee blows his whistle to confirm Vietnam’s victory over India on the evening.
The fourth official signals three minutes of time to be added on.
Vietnam want to see the game out with their clean sheet intact as India go searching for a consolation late in the game.
Liston Colaco showed promise as he latched on to a through pass from the midfield before he carried the ball all the way to the goal line before playing a low cross across the face of the goal, but, unfortunately, the brilliant chance goes begging as there is no one on the other end of the pass to tap the ball into the net.
A long free kick directed into the box is blocked by the Indian back line but the secondary ball falls to a red jersey, who fires it hard and true. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu displays impeccable reflex as he stops the shot to keep the scoreboard from ticking, once again in the favour of the hosts.
Jhingan’s attempted clearance from a cross falls kindly to Vietnamese substitute Van Quyet Nguyen, who brings the ball down with his first touch before rifling a shot into the net beyond a hapless Indian defence.
Vietnam could have had another goal chance f it wasn’t for Sandesh Jhingan who moves around the field quickly to nip a Vietnamese attack in the bud.
Igor Stimac makes a triple change in his push for a goal.
Liston Colaco replaces Udanta Singh.
Roshan Singh Naorem comes in for Chinglesa Singh.
Brandon Fernandes takes the place of Sunil Chhetri.
India try to pull one back as they try to hit on the counter, but the move is cut short by the Vietnamese midfield who help the hosts reclaim possession.
The match seems to have a different complexion after Vietnam’s second strike as the hosts look even more comfortable as India try to push the issue.
Vietnam have added to their advantage with another goal.
A defensive error from Anwar Ali puts Van Toan Nguyen one on one against the keeper and the Vietnamese forward makes no mistake of converting the chance.
India 0-2 Vietnam
Sandhu comes up big again as he manages to keep out a tame shot to keep the scoreline as is.
A corner is awarded to Vietnam and the hosts try to work the keeper with an inswinging ball from the left, but it sails straight into the thankful hands of the Indian keeper.
The teams have taken the field for the second 45 as Vietnam start off the half from the centre.
The referee blows his whistle as the first period draws to a close with hosts Vietnam narrowly ahead thanks to a volley from Phan Van Duc.
Brilliant play on the left from Aakash Mishra who curls the ball into the centre of the area after spotting captain Sunil Chhetri in the box. The Indian skipper Chhetri heads the ball just wide as he watches the ball go agonisingly close to the goal without yielding any result.
Kurunian cuts in from the right to line himself up for a shot after being played through, but the Vietnamese defence looks resolute and manages to block the shot off.
Ashique Kurunian, who has been active on the front lines seems to be pushing high up every chance he gets.
He makes a run towards the goal looking to get on the end of a hopeful long ball played in, but the Vietnamese keeper gets to the ball first.
India are forced into making an early change as Rahul KP comes on to replace Abdul Sahal Samad as the latter limps out in discomfort.
But, things got worse for India at the start of the second half as Van Toan Nguyen put the hosts two goals ahead capitalising on a mistake from Indian defender Anwar Ali.
Vietnam put the result beyond any doubt as they went 3-0 up in the 79th minute when substitute Van Quyet Nguyen who brought the ball down with his first touch before rifling the ball into the net.
The Indian football team is set to face off against Vietnam in the Hung Thin Friendly Football Tournament in Ho Chi Minh.
India ranked 104th in the world, came away with a draw against Singapore in the previous game as Ashique Kuruniyan scored the equaliser for India after Singapore had seized the lead in the 37th minute.
India had registered three wins on the trot going into the Hung Thin Tournament as they picked up all points on offer to qualify for the Asian Cup.
Hosts Vietnam clinched a resounding 4-0 victory over 159th ranked Singapore in their meeting.
Vietnam are ranked 97th in the FIFA rankings, over half a dozen positions over India, but Igor Stimac’s boys will be looking to take the game to the opposition and pick up the victory over the organising nation.
The Indian defensive pair of Sandesh Jhingan and Chinglesana Singh is set to return to the lineup after missing the first game handing the men in blue a huge boost ahead of their tricky game against a superior Vietnam side.
What date international friendly match between India and Vietnam will be played?
The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will take place on September 27, Tuesday.
Where will the international friendly match India vs Vietnam be played?
The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.
What time will the international friendly match India vs Vietnam begin?
The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will begin at 5:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Vietnam international friendly match?
India vs Vietnam international friendly match will be televised on Eurosport channel in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Vietnam international friendly match?
India vs Vietnam international friendly match will be streamed live on JioTV.
India vs Vietnam Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu(goalkeeper), Narinder Gahlot, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri
Vietnam Predicted Starting Line-up: Tran Nguyen Manh (goalkeeper), Ho Tan Tai, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Duy Manh, Doan Van Hau, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Van Toan
