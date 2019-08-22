India Women's Football Team to Play Two Friendlies Against Uzbekistan
The India women's football team will face Uzbekistan in two friendly matches to help prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers.
The India women's football team will play Uzbekistan (Photo Credit: AIFF)
New Delhi: The India women's football team will take on Uzbekistan in two friendly matches ahead of their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement.
The Indian women, who scripted a third-place finish in the recently concluded COTIF Cup, will play at the Yakkasary Stadium, Tashkent on August 29 and September 2.
The Indian senior team moved up six spots in the FIFA Women's World Ranking to 57th place.
A 29-member squad will train at the preparatory camp here for the forthcoming games.
The list of 29 players for the camp:
Goalkeepers: M. Linthoigambi Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Archana A, E. Panthoi Chanu
Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Michel M. Castanha, Y. Papki Devi, Shruti Keramal, Samiksha, A. Komal Kumari
Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjana Chanu, Manisha, Ritu Rani, Ratanbala Devi, Grace H. Lalrampari
Forwards: Anju Tamang, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Anushka Samuel, Renu, Daya Devi, Roja Devi, Sandhiya Ranganathan
