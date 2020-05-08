FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India Women's U-17 Coach Thomas Dennerby Impressed by Players' Fitness Regime at Home

India U-17 Women's Football Team Coach Thomas Dennerby (Photo Credit: AIFF)

India U-17 Women's Football Team Coach Thomas Dennerby (Photo Credit: AIFF)

India's Under-17 women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby said the players need to be encouraged to maintain calm and not worry about missing training.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Share this:

India's Under-17 women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby is impressed by the work put in by his players who are training at their homes by following the fitness regime laid down by him.

The age group FIFA showpiece was to be held in India in November but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed the lives of more than 2.5 lakh people globally and over 1800 in India.

With the country in the midst of a coronavirus-forced lockdown, the players have returned home, and so has Dennerby. But before getting back to Sweden, he had given his wards a fitness regime to follow at their homes.

The AIFF has also arranged a video conference of the players with the experienced Swedish coach as well as the support staff.

"The girls already had a very detailed fitness programme which was provided to them earlier. They report to Per (Karlsson, the team's fitness coach) and all other staff also follows," Dennerby said.

"I'm really impressed. With the players," said Dennerby who has previously led the senior national women's teams of Sweden and Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Dennerby said the players need to be encouraged to maintain calm and not worry about missing training.

"I told them to keep on training with focus, follow the fitness program they have and to report to the staff about what they do every day. Also, I asked them to stay calm and not worry about missing training sessions.

"I follow the daily reports on a special WhatsApp group and we can see that the girls work very hard. , it was more a social relationship meeting. Just saying hello and encouraging everyone to keep on training hard," he added.

Dennerby also had another online meeting with his staff in order to strategise the webinars and modules for the coming weeks.

Five cities -- Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai -- have been finalised to host the tournament. The FIFA, All India Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee are working on finalising a future date for the tournament.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading