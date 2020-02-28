Indian Arrows Host Desperate-for-win Chennai City FC as I-League 2019-20 Action Resumes

Mumbai: As the I-League 2019-20 is set to resume after a three-day break, young Indian Arrows will host the reigning champions Chennai City FC at the Cooperage Stadium on Friday, February 28. The match will be broadcast live on 1Sports and will be streamed on FanCode and 1Sports Facebook page from 5:00PM IST.

The Indian Arrows didn't have the best of starts at their new home having gone down to East Bengal 3-1. Following their encounter with East Bengal, the developmental side of the AIFF, again, had to face loss at the hands of Real Kashmir FC by a one-goal margin.

Although they're not in a favourable position on the standings, the Shanmugam Venkatesh-coached boys are still desperate to prove their playing style.

Speaking before the match, Indian Arrows' head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said, "We remain determined to our cause, the goal remains the same that we want to put our best foot forward and work very hard towards the development of the team."

In the last encounter against Chennai City, the visitors won by a narrow margin with Katsumi Yusa scoring the solitary goal of the match that separated both the teams.

Venkatesh also spoke about the opponents for the evening and said, "We expect another tough match against Chennai City. They are a quality team with many skilled players. They have conceded only three goals in the last five matches, so we know we have our tasks cut out. We hope to make good use of playing here in Mumbai and get the three points."

Chennai City, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag of results in the last few encounters as they haven't won in their last three matches. Placed seventh on the points table, the southerners will look to resurrect their campaign to finish in the top half of the table at the end of the league.

Roberto Eslava, skipper of Chennai City said, "Yes, we do see an opportunity because we are taking each game as it comes and every game is an opportunity. In football, things are unpredictable and the match can go both ways."

He added, "I think, we are doing everything fine and we don't need to change anything. The only thing that needs to change is luck. We are getting clear chances in every match but we aren't able to convert them. We really need to work on making sure that we don't miss clear goal-scoring opportunities."

Having amassed just one-point more than relegation-threatened Aizawl FC, the onus will be on Chennai City and their Japanese playmaker Katsumi Yusa to get the team over the line.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.