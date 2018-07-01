GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian FIFA World Cup Fan Killed in Sochi Car Crash, Body to be Sent Back After Autopsy Tomorrow

The accident took place on Saturday after Portugal was trounced by Uruguay in the second game of the knockout stages of the tournament. The victim was identified as Aditya Ranjan.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2018, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian FIFA World Cup Fan Killed in Sochi Car Crash, Body to be Sent Back After Autopsy Tomorrow
Representative image/Reuters
Moscow: An Indian football fan, who was in Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018, has been killed in a car crash near the tournament host city Sochi, an Indian official said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday after Portugal was trounced by Uruguay in the second game of the knockout stages of the tournament.

The victim was identified as Aditya Ranjan.

“An Indian citizen was killed in the accident in the Kuban region,” an Indian Embassy official told PTI over phone. The official said that the embassy is in touch with the victim's family. The mission is also helping the family to transport the body to India.

The passenger car and a bus collided on the Adler-Krasnaya Polyana route around 6:50 am on Saturday. “The Russian driver and one of the passengers of the car, a citizen of India, died,” Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.

The condition of another Indian who was injured in the accident is stable.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery