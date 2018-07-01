Indian FIFA World Cup Fan Killed in Sochi Car Crash, Body to be Sent Back After Autopsy Tomorrow

An Indian football fan, who was in Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018, has been killed in a car crash near the tournament host city Sochi, an Indian official said on Sunday.The accident took place on Saturday after Portugal was trounced by Uruguay in the second game of the knockout stages of the tournament.The victim was identified as Aditya Ranjan.“An Indian citizen was killed in the accident in the Kuban region,” an Indian Embassy official told PTI over phone. The official said that the embassy is in touch with the victim's family. The mission is also helping the family to transport the body to India.The passenger car and a bus collided on the Adler-Krasnaya Polyana route around 6:50 am on Saturday. “The Russian driver and one of the passengers of the car, a citizen of India, died,” Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.The condition of another Indian who was injured in the accident is stable.