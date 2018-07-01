English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian FIFA World Cup Fan Killed in Sochi Car Crash, Body to be Sent Back After Autopsy Tomorrow
The accident took place on Saturday after Portugal was trounced by Uruguay in the second game of the knockout stages of the tournament. The victim was identified as Aditya Ranjan.
Representative image/Reuters
Moscow: An Indian football fan, who was in Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018, has been killed in a car crash near the tournament host city Sochi, an Indian official said on Sunday.
The accident took place on Saturday after Portugal was trounced by Uruguay in the second game of the knockout stages of the tournament.
The victim was identified as Aditya Ranjan.
“An Indian citizen was killed in the accident in the Kuban region,” an Indian Embassy official told PTI over phone. The official said that the embassy is in touch with the victim's family. The mission is also helping the family to transport the body to India.
The passenger car and a bus collided on the Adler-Krasnaya Polyana route around 6:50 am on Saturday. “The Russian driver and one of the passengers of the car, a citizen of India, died,” Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.
The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.
The condition of another Indian who was injured in the accident is stable.
24*7 #FIFA #Helpline numbers for #Indian Nationals visiting #Russia:— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) June 18, 2018
Embassy of #India, #Moscow
+79039774652
+79039774669
+79039774657
Consulate General of India, #StPetersburg
+7 911 1772281@aajtak @ZeeNews @ndtv pic.twitter.com/10rqKdM48f
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
