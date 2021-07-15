Indian Football: Ashley Westwood Appointed Head Coach of Punjab FC

Ashley Westwood, a former Technical Director of ATK Football Club, has been appointed the new head coach of RoundGlass Punjab Football Club (RGPFC). RGPFC, the club based in the Chandigarh region that had made an impressive debut last season in the I-League, announced that Westwood would be leading the club in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Westwood, who has around 25 years of professional experience both as a player and a coach, is a UEFA Pro and AFC Pro License-holder and has worked with top football clubs across India like Bengaluru FC and ATK. He guided Bengaluru FC to the I-League in its debut season and lifted the Federation Cup trophy with the Blues. He continued his successful stint with the club as they clinched the I-League again in 2016.

“With a passion for and proven track record in Indian football, I have found a club with the ambition and vision to match my own. I’m sure that working together with a desire and an ethic to obtain high standards, we can develop this club to match our common ambition. RGPFC has the desire and potential to become a leading club in Indian football and I’m excited to be a part of this journey," Westwood said.

Under Westwood, RGPFC is all set to play an inspiring and attractive brand of football while becoming a genuine title contender, the club, founded in 2013, said in a release on Thursday.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director RGPFC, and former youth coach and youth technical director at Olympiacos (Greece), said he was confident Westwood will help the players maximise their potential.

“Ashley’s high-level technical skills, coaching experience, and leadership skills will raise the standard of our First Team and help us become a title contender in the I-League. We are confident that Ashley will work effectively with the players to maximise not only their performance but also to fulfil their potential."

