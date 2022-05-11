Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Meets North-East Cricketers at NCA | Watch

Indian Football legend Sunil Chhetri paid a surprise visit to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Monday. At NCA, Chhetri had an interactive session with the cricketers from the northeast and the plate division teams. BCCI tweeted pictures from Chhetri’s visit to the NCA on their Twitter handle.

BCCI tweeted, “Head Cricket, NCA - @VVSLaxman281 and Indian Football Captain and Legend - @chetrisunil interacting with the boys from North East and Plate Teams.”

Sunil Chhetri also took part in a few fielding drills with the budding cricketers at NCA. BCCI shared a short video of Chhetri taking part in the fielding drills on their Twitter handle. “NCA’s Neighbour, Indian Football Captain and Legend, @chetrisunil dropping by on Sunday evening. He had a delightful fielding competition and shared some learnings from his incredible journey in Football with the boys from North East and Plate Teams,” tweeted BCCI.

NCA chief VVS Laxman also thanked the football legend on his Twitter for visiting NCA and interacting with the young cricketers from North East and Plate groups.

“It was very kind of @chetrishunil11 to interact with players from North East and Plate groups and share his expertise and experience. I am sure the interaction would have broadened their horizons. Thanks, Sunil, for taking off and making their day! @BCCI #NCA," Laxman tweeted.

The budding cricketers from the North East and Plate groups are having a camp at the NCA over the last few weeks. Team India coach Rahul Dravid had also visited the camp a few days ago.

Sunil Chhetri will return to the national team for next month’s Asian Cup qualifiers. Head coach Igor Stimac will be hoping that the talismanic captain revives the fortunes of the Indian Football team at the important tournament.

