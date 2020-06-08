Indian Football Clubs Ticking Off New Signings and Deals Online Amid Coronavirus

Not only has the unfortunate coronavirus pandemic brought the sporting world to a halt but also has affected heavily the way transfers and scouting works, at least specifically in India.

So much so, that instead of scurrying from one ground to another in different parts of the world, club officials and representatives have shifted to e-meeting apps like Zoom and relying on scouting resources like InStat and Wyscout.

Recently FC Goa completed appointing the new manager Juan Ferrando online even though they would have preferred to be finishing off things in Barcelona. The senior club management was to fly over to Spain, meet Ferrando, possibly watch a match, and then look at a future together.

“Instead, we finished everything online,” football agent Varun Achreja, who brokered the deal was quoted as saying by Indian Express. “Everything is moving digital at the moment.”

Similarly scouting this summer has also been very different as it has not been possible to travel due to the pandemic.

For example, Kuldeep Sharma, responsible for big-ticket transfers in Indian football, ends up watching about 100-125 matches a year across the world.

This summer though Sharma says, “there has been a lot of reliance on digital communication and online resources to scout players and negotiate deals”.

However, some of the basics remain the same. “You develop a good set of networks, verify the players’ potential with his teammates or coaches and go by recommendations,” says Sharma.

Similarly Mandar Tamhane the chief executive of former ISL champions Bengaluru FC said, “I spend the summer travelling to different countries to scout players or have a look at some who are already on my shortlist. This time, it has not been possible.”

He further explained that while online tools tell you about the player’s abilities, “intangibles involved that can only be assessed when you meet a player in person.”

