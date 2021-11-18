Indian Football Community Mourns The Death of Legendary Novy Kapadia

Noted sports commentator and author Novy Kapadia passed away due to health complications on Thursday. He was 68.

Kapadia, who has widely been regarded as the voice of Indian football, had been suffering from a motor neurone disease. He was confined to his house for the last two years due to the disease and was kept on life support for the last one month.

READ NOVY KAPADIA’S STORIES HERE

“We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a tweet, condoling his demise.

RELATED NEWS Myth about India's withdrawal from football World Cup 1950

Over the years, the veteran had covered multiple FIFA World Cup tournaments and was considered an authority on football in India.

Kapadia, who had written books like Barefoot To Boots, The Many Lives Of Indian Football and others, had also served as a professor in the SGTB Khalsa College at Delhi University.

We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball ⚽ #RIP 💐 pic.twitter.com/NPBQMEJNg7— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2021

The Bengaluru FC family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Novy Kapadia, whose voice and enthusiasm for Indian football will forever remain in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/XAT4gYG71v— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 18, 2021

We, at SC East Bengal, are deeply saddened by the news of Novy Kapadia’s passing. The voice of Indian football, you will be missed, Sir.Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dVppGFHLD3 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 18, 2021

KBFC mourns the passing of the iconic voice of Indian Football, Novy Kapadia.Rest in peace, legend. 💛 pic.twitter.com/0aqJNKaoE6 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 18, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Novy Kapadia.The Voice of Indian Football will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WwXGWnvUca — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 18, 2021

We, at Odisha FC, are saddened by the demise of renowned football writer and commentator Novy Kapadia.Rest in Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C44hRPiF8r — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 18, 2021

All of us at Mumbai City FC are deeply saddened to learn the demise of Novy Kapadia. His voice and words will forever be etched in the hearts of the Indian football fraternity.Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/biGHb3EKON — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 18, 2021

We are extremely saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia Sir.He was an Indian football journalist, critic, and commentator, he also had a close relationship with Minerva. Our deepest condolences to his family. 🙏#RIPNovyKapadia pic.twitter.com/MNWSoMEGiK — Minerva Academy Football & Cricket Club (@minervapunjabfc) November 18, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the demise of a legend whose legacy in Indian Football will live forever.A true encyclopedia for all things football in India. #NovyKapadia, you will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace, Sir. pic.twitter.com/JoG3E61mnA — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) November 18, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of #NovyKapadia. Not just an authority on football but a keen observer of society, Novy was an ever smiling presence in the CNNIBN newsroom. He suffered terribly at the end yet leaves behind many warm memories. Godspeed, dear friend.— Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) November 18, 2021

“Novy was a legend in many respect, his passion and dedication for football can’t be expressed in words. Indian football has lost a legend, who was married to football and his connection with football was very deep rooted. I haven’t come across a second person in Indian football who commanded such an authority and respect. Novy was our inspiration, his writing, commenting, expert opinions, etc were greatly inspiring to each of us in Indian football. His departure is a big loss to Indian football in general and Delhi football in particular. My homage to Novy, may his soul rest in peace," the president of Football Delhi Shaji Prabhakaran said.

Football Delhi will hold a prayer meeting at Dr Ambedkar Stadium on Monday (22nd November) at 3 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.