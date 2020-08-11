Indian Football: Hyderabad FC Unveil New Logo Ahead of Indian Super League 2020-21

Hyderabad FC adopted a new look ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday and unveiled the new look through a short 15-second video.

Hyderabad FC, rechristened from FC Pune City, played for the first time in the ISL last season and finished last. They managed only 10 points from 18 matches.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad FC released a video captioning it, "A new vision. A new identity. A new era. #HyderabadFC."

"A New Vision, A New Team, A New Game, A New Avatar, A New Goal," the video said.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said in the club's official statement, "It's the start of a new and exciting era for all of us at Hyderabad FC, and we're happy to share the evolution of the club's logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and we felt this upgrade really helps us venture into a lot of things."

"It's an exciting new redesign for the HFC brand. In Hyderabad, football has always been our sport, so we're proud to be presenting the new logo which salutes our rich footballing legacy, while embracing a modern Hyderabad," added Varun Tripuraneni.

ALSO READ | With Eyes on ISL Trophy, Nishu Kumar Cannot Wait to Take the Field for Kerala Blasters

So far, Hyderabad FC have signed Subrata Paul from Jamshedpur FC, having brought in Albert Roca as the manager at the end of the previous season.

Apart from the one new addition, Hyderabad have extended contracts of Laxmikant Kattimani, Liston Colaco, Dimple Bhagat, Abhishek Halder and Nikhil Poojary.

They have also let go of last season's first choice goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, along with Kunzang Bhutia, Keenan Almeida, Gurtej Singh, Abhash Thapa, Shankar Sampingiraj, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Chhetri, Faheem Ali and Robin Singh.

Roca, who earlier coached Bengalur FC to ISL final 2017-18, said that he was "happy to return to India where I have enjoyed my job in the past."

ALSO READ | Minerva Academy Owns 90 Per Cent Stake in Delhi FC: Details of the Takeover

"The biggest challenge is to change the mood. It wasn't easy last year for the club. Everybody was a little disappointed with the results. The team has to compete, and it is not easy. It was the first year of the club and there had been a lot of changes. So, for everybody involved it has not been an easy year. The first task for everyone is to get adjusted to the new way and try to compete better while having the right mentality," Roca told indiansuperleague.com.

With Hyderabad, the Spanish head coach is looking forward to working with youngsters like Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir and Asish Rai.

"I love working with young players because they are the future of Indian football. So, anyone who is willing to work really hard and ready to show their talent will always be on my mind when it comes to the progress of the team.

"But it depends on them as well to work on their skills and improve themselves. Taking this step is not an easy thing, but it is possible with me. I want to give them opportunities to express themselves as much as possible," Roca said.