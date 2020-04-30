Indian Football Legend Chuni Goswami Dies Aged 82 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Former Indian footballer Chuni Goswami passed away around 5 PM in Kolkata on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, was 82 and breathed his last at a hospital here. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm," a family source told PTI.

Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.

Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.



As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

Goswami always donned the Mohun Bagan jersey and is a club legend.





Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.#ChuniGoswami #RIPLegend #IndianFootball @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/UT70VJsfBj

(More to follow)