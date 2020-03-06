English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee on Pacemaker Support After Cardiac Arrest: Family

Photo of former India captain PK Banerjee being felicitated by PM Modi on the first day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Delhi (Photo Credit: Twitter/Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore)

PK Banerjee, who has been on life support since March 2, suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
Kolkata: Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday and he has been put on pacemaker support, family sources said.

"His condition is critical after suffering a cardiac arrest. He's been put on pacemaker," a family source told PTI.

The 83-year-old Asian Games gold medallist is suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia. He has an underlying history of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart problem.

He has been on life support since March 2.

"We don't see much improvement in his condition. When you have lungs problem it keeps on fluctuating. He's conscious and responding. We are trying our best," Dr Kunal Sarkar of the Medica Superspecialty Hospital said in the medical bulletin earlier in the day.

"Hopefully we will reach a stage from where we can think of removing ventilators. But we are still worried about some parameters. We do not want to rush and waiting for a few days. We are keeping a close watch. He's battling eyelids and has been sedated.

