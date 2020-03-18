English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee Remains Critical, Given Blood Transfusion

Photo of former India captain PK Banerjee being felicitated by PM Modi on the first day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Delhi (Photo Credit: Twitter/Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore)

PK Banerjee continues to remain in the hospital in a critical state.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 11:32 PM IST
Kolkata: Legendary Indian footballer and two-time Olympian PK Banerjee's was given blood transfusion on Wednesday and his condition still remained critical, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

"He has received blood transfusion. He remains on haemodialysis support and is still in very critical condition," Medica Superspecialty Hospital stated.

The Asian Games gold medallist is suffering from Sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart problems.

He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now. He was hospitalised on February 7.

