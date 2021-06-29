Indian Football: Bengaluru FC Sign Rohit Kumar, Deepak Tangri Joins ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC on Tuesday signed midfielder Rohit Kumar on a deal that will keep him with the club till the end of the 2022-23 season. On the other hand, Deepak Tangri made a move from Chennaiyin FC to ATK Mohun Bagan.

The 24-year-old Rohit, who played 11 matches for Kerala Blasters FC during the 2020-21 season, has become the club’s first signing this summer, and will join the squad ahead of their AFC Cup playoff clash against Eagles FC of Maldives.

Delhi-born Rohit joined the DSK Shivajians academy in 2016, and earned promotion to the club’s first team in 2016 for the Durand Cup. Having made his I-League debut the same year, the midfielder moved to ISL side FC Pune City at the end of the season.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing all the good things I’ve heard about BFC, and I’m eager to play my part in achieving success with this team and for the fans," said Rohit after completing the formalities.

After two years with FC Pune City and a season with Hyderabad FC, making 30 appearances in the league during the period, Rohit joined Kerala Blasters FC.

A defensive midfielder, Rohit has represented the India U-19 in the 2015 SAFF U-19 Championship in Nepal.

ATKMB SIGN DEEPAK TANGRI

ISL 2020-21 finalists ATK Mohun Bagan have announced the signing of promising midfielder Deepak Tangri on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Mariners.

Tangri began his youth career with the youth system of Mohun Bagan AC and was a runner-up with their Under-19 team in the IFA Shield. He signed for Indian Arrows in 2017 and was an integral part of their squad in Hero I-League 2017-18. Tangri joined Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2018-19 season but was immediately sent back to Indian Arrows on loan to further hone his skills.

After an impressive season, he was included in the senior squad for ISL 2019-20 and made his debut with the club. In all, he featured in five games for the southerners. Tangri, who has also represented India in Under 20s, went on to play 1007 minutes across 17 games for the Marina Machans in the 2020-21 ISL and impressed one and all with his passing and control.

Tangri is another big signing for ATK Mohun Bagan in the last few days. Last week, central midfielder Joni Kauko signed for them shortly after finishing his campaign with Finland in Euro 2020.

(With IANS inputs)

