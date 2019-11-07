Indian Football: Sandesh Jhingan Undergoes Successful Surgery on Injured Knee
Sandesh Jhingan had a surgery on his injured knee and posted a photograph of himself in the hospital bed on social media.
Sandesh Jhingan underwent a surgery on his injured knee. (Photo Credit: @SandeshJhingan)
Sandesh Jhingan, India's No.1 centre defender, underwent a successful surgery on his knee injury and will now begin his journey for a comeback to the game.
Jhingan got injured during a friendly against NorthEast United FC ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh and has been ruled out for at least six months.
Jhingan is a big miss for the national team and his club Kerala Blasters, who are playing the Indian Super League 2019-20, without his presence in the defence.
Jhingan took to Twitter on Thursday to post a photograph of himself after the surgery and thanked everyone for the support and wishes.
"My surgery has gone really well and now I am on the next stage of my comeback. Just wanna thank you all for the support and wishes and also wanna thank Dr. Anant Joshi along with his staff at Sportsmed Mumbai for taking such good care of me," Jhingan tweeted.
My surgery has gone really well and now i am on the next stage of my comeback. Just Wanna thank you all for the support and wishes and also wanna thank Dr.Anant joshi along with his staff at Sportsmed mumbai for taking such good care of me. 🙏🏻😊 pic.twitter.com/sGbmbNIe9O
— Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) November 7, 2019
Jhingan had watched Kerala Blasters kick start their ISL 2019-20 campaign against ATK in Kochi on October 20 from the stands at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Jhingan has been posting photos and videos of his recovery from the injury but the Chandigarh man will not be able return to professional football before new year.
Meanwhile, his team Kerala Blasters are currently eighth on the ISL points table with only three points from three games. They started their campaign with a 2-1 win over ATK but since then they have lost to Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC to languish in the bottom three.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Friday 30 August , 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Video Shows Ronaldo's Angry Reaction to Substitution, Sarri Explains Logic
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan Posts Heartwarming Message
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominated for 2 Weeks as Punishment, Fans Upset
- Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: 5 Must-watch Films of the Actress Apart from Baahubali