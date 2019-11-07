Take the pledge to vote

Indian Football: Sandesh Jhingan Undergoes Successful Surgery on Injured Knee

Sandesh Jhingan had a surgery on his injured knee and posted a photograph of himself in the hospital bed on social media.

News18 Sports

November 7, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
Indian Football: Sandesh Jhingan Undergoes Successful Surgery on Injured Knee
Sandesh Jhingan, India's No.1 centre defender, underwent a successful surgery on his knee injury and will now begin his journey for a comeback to the game.

Jhingan got injured during a friendly against NorthEast United FC ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh and has been ruled out for at least six months.

Jhingan is a big miss for the national team and his club Kerala Blasters, who are playing the Indian Super League 2019-20, without his presence in the defence.

Jhingan took to Twitter on Thursday to post a photograph of himself after the surgery and thanked everyone for the support and wishes.

"My surgery has gone really well and now I am on the next stage of my comeback. Just wanna thank you all for the support and wishes and also wanna thank Dr. Anant Joshi along with his staff at Sportsmed Mumbai for taking such good care of me," Jhingan tweeted.

Jhingan had watched Kerala Blasters kick start their ISL 2019-20 campaign against ATK in Kochi on October 20 from the stands at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Jhingan has been posting photos and videos of his recovery from the injury but the Chandigarh man will not be able return to professional football before new year.

Meanwhile, his team Kerala Blasters are currently eighth on the ISL points table with only three points from three games. They started their campaign with a 2-1 win over ATK but since then they have lost to Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC to languish in the bottom three.

