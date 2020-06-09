Indian Football Season to Begin on August 1: AIFF Announces Season and Transfer Window Dates

The 2020-21 Indian football season is all set to begin on August 1 after Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) approved All India Football Federation's (AIFF) season dates and registration period for the upcoming season.

According to the AIFF circular for all member associations, the 2020-21 season will begin in 52 days and will last till May 31, 2021.

The circular further mentioned the dates for the first registration period as August 1, 2020 to October 20, 2020 while the January transfer window was meant for the entire month.

The registration for amateur players will be open for the entirety of the season.

The last match Indian football saw was the Indian Super League (ISL) final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC, which the former won. The match took place behind closed doors at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

In the I-League, all the matches including the Kolkata derby, which was slated for March 15, were cancelled after March 14 as the fear of coronavirus spread all around.

Mohun Bagan were declared the champions even before coronavirus disrupted the league and hence, the season was ended there. No teams were relegated.

The second division matches were also halted around the same time and none of the teams in contention will get to progress to the I-League.