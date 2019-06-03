English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Expect Players to Implement Their Learnings from Practice to King's Cup: Igor Stimac
India play their first King's Cup match against Curacao on June 5. This is Igor Stimac's first assignment as the Indian men's football team coach.
India are participating in the King's Cup after a gap of 38 years. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...
Buriram: Indian football team coach Igor Stimac on Monday hoped that his wards will implement their learnings from practice in the King's Cup, commencing here on June 5.
India will clash with Curacao, ranked 82 in the latest FIFA World Ranking, on June 5.
"The boys are confident, and have understood that they can improve their game with hard work on a daily basis.
"I appreciate the hard work put in by the players over the last 10 days in New Delhi. I expect them to implement their learnings from practice in the upcoming tournament," Stimac said after the team's arrival here.
The newly-appointed coach admitted "it will be tough" for his boys coming from an off-season to play here, but insisted they would put their best foot forward.
"The weather conditions will be difficult. This being the off-season, the situation is tough. But at the same time, it is the same for everyone. We're here to win, and do our best," Stimac said.
India are participating in the King's Cup, one of Asia's oldest International tournaments, after a gap of 38 years, and this is Stimac's first international assignment after his appointment as the new coach.
Central midfielder Pronoy Halder praised Stimac, saying that the coach has been constantly reminding them that they can bridge the gap with the top nations.
"The coach keeps saying to us that if we listen to him, and execute it on the field, we can go a long way. The most significant part is that all the players have taken it in the right spirit," Halder said.
"We understand Curacao are a very strong team as most of their players are playing in premier divisions across Europe. That is providing us the extra motivation to prove a point. We will give our 100 percent.
India will clash with Curacao, ranked 82 in the latest FIFA World Ranking, on June 5.
"The boys are confident, and have understood that they can improve their game with hard work on a daily basis.
"I appreciate the hard work put in by the players over the last 10 days in New Delhi. I expect them to implement their learnings from practice in the upcoming tournament," Stimac said after the team's arrival here.
The newly-appointed coach admitted "it will be tough" for his boys coming from an off-season to play here, but insisted they would put their best foot forward.
"The weather conditions will be difficult. This being the off-season, the situation is tough. But at the same time, it is the same for everyone. We're here to win, and do our best," Stimac said.
India are participating in the King's Cup, one of Asia's oldest International tournaments, after a gap of 38 years, and this is Stimac's first international assignment after his appointment as the new coach.
Central midfielder Pronoy Halder praised Stimac, saying that the coach has been constantly reminding them that they can bridge the gap with the top nations.
"The coach keeps saying to us that if we listen to him, and execute it on the field, we can go a long way. The most significant part is that all the players have taken it in the right spirit," Halder said.
"We understand Curacao are a very strong team as most of their players are playing in premier divisions across Europe. That is providing us the extra motivation to prove a point. We will give our 100 percent.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
- Priyanka Chopra Would Love to be Prime Minister of India, Wants Nick Jonas to Run for US President
- Tendulkar Reveals How Phone Call From Richards Changed His Mind in 2007
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results