Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Expect Players to Implement Their Learnings from Practice to King's Cup: Igor Stimac

India play their first King's Cup match against Curacao on June 5. This is Igor Stimac's first assignment as the Indian men's football team coach.

PTI

Updated:June 3, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Expect Players to Implement Their Learnings from Practice to King's Cup: Igor Stimac
India are participating in the King's Cup after a gap of 38 years. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...
Buriram: Indian football team coach Igor Stimac on Monday hoped that his wards will implement their learnings from practice in the King's Cup, commencing here on June 5.

India will clash with Curacao, ranked 82 in the latest FIFA World Ranking, on June 5.

"The boys are confident, and have understood that they can improve their game with hard work on a daily basis.

"I appreciate the hard work put in by the players over the last 10 days in New Delhi. I expect them to implement their learnings from practice in the upcoming tournament," Stimac said after the team's arrival here.

The newly-appointed coach admitted "it will be tough" for his boys coming from an off-season to play here, but insisted they would put their best foot forward.

"The weather conditions will be difficult. This being the off-season, the situation is tough. But at the same time, it is the same for everyone. We're here to win, and do our best," Stimac said.

India are participating in the King's Cup, one of Asia's oldest International tournaments, after a gap of 38 years, and this is Stimac's first international assignment after his appointment as the new coach.

Central midfielder Pronoy Halder praised Stimac, saying that the coach has been constantly reminding them that they can bridge the gap with the top nations.

"The coach keeps saying to us that if we listen to him, and execute it on the field, we can go a long way. The most significant part is that all the players have taken it in the right spirit," Halder said.

"We understand Curacao are a very strong team as most of their players are playing in premier divisions across Europe. That is providing us the extra motivation to prove a point. We will give our 100 percent.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram