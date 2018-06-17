Indian Football Team Cleared to Play in Asian Games, Women Wait

The Indian men's football team has been given the official go ahead to participate at the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, days after coach Stephen Constantine had appealed to the government to send a team for the mega sporting event. Constantine had made the plea after India's win against Kenya during the league stage of the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai."The official confirmation has come to the All India Football Federation. The men's team is going for sure but the women's team's faith still hangs in balance as they are yet to get the green light," a well-placed source close to the AIFF said.Constantine had made an appeal to the government during the Intercontinental Cup earlier this month to let the team participate in the competition."We need more games and if the government is listening, send us to the Asian games. It's an U-23 event and we have 11 players in this squad who are below 23. The benefits the players will gain from the Asian Games will be huge," Constantine had said.In his second stint with the Indian team, Constantine oversaw skipper Sunil Chhetri-inspired India's triumphant campaign in the Intercontinental Cup, which culminated with a convincing 2-0 win over Kenya in the summit showdown in Mumbai.Constantine is set to hold a camp in July.The Intercontinental Cup was a preparatory event for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.India are clubbed with hosts United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Bahrain in Group A of the continental showpiece, which will be held across eight centres from January 5 to February 1.