English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Football Team Cleared to Play in Asian Games, Women Wait
The Indian men's football team has been given the official go ahead to participate at the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, days after coach Stephen Constantine had appealed to the government to send a team for the mega sporting event. Constantine had made the plea after India's win against Kenya during the league stage of the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai.
Indian football players. (AIFF/Twitter)
New Delhi: The Indian men's football team has been given the official go ahead to participate at the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, days after coach Stephen Constantine had appealed to the government to send a team for the mega sporting event. Constantine had made the plea after India's win against Kenya during the league stage of the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai.
"The official confirmation has come to the All India Football Federation. The men's team is going for sure but the women's team's faith still hangs in balance as they are yet to get the green light," a well-placed source close to the AIFF said.
Constantine had made an appeal to the government during the Intercontinental Cup earlier this month to let the team participate in the competition.
"We need more games and if the government is listening, send us to the Asian games. It's an U-23 event and we have 11 players in this squad who are below 23. The benefits the players will gain from the Asian Games will be huge," Constantine had said.
In his second stint with the Indian team, Constantine oversaw skipper Sunil Chhetri-inspired India's triumphant campaign in the Intercontinental Cup, which culminated with a convincing 2-0 win over Kenya in the summit showdown in Mumbai.
Constantine is set to hold a camp in July.
The Intercontinental Cup was a preparatory event for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.
India are clubbed with hosts United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Bahrain in Group A of the continental showpiece, which will be held across eight centres from January 5 to February 1.
Also Watch
"The official confirmation has come to the All India Football Federation. The men's team is going for sure but the women's team's faith still hangs in balance as they are yet to get the green light," a well-placed source close to the AIFF said.
Constantine had made an appeal to the government during the Intercontinental Cup earlier this month to let the team participate in the competition.
"We need more games and if the government is listening, send us to the Asian games. It's an U-23 event and we have 11 players in this squad who are below 23. The benefits the players will gain from the Asian Games will be huge," Constantine had said.
In his second stint with the Indian team, Constantine oversaw skipper Sunil Chhetri-inspired India's triumphant campaign in the Intercontinental Cup, which culminated with a convincing 2-0 win over Kenya in the summit showdown in Mumbai.
Constantine is set to hold a camp in July.
The Intercontinental Cup was a preparatory event for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.
India are clubbed with hosts United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Bahrain in Group A of the continental showpiece, which will be held across eight centres from January 5 to February 1.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
-
Thursday 14 June , 2018
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Saturday 16 June , 2018 Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
Thursday 14 June , 2018 What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Denies Pregnancy Rumours, Celebrates Eid; See Video
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar Not Fully Fit, Says Brazil Coach Tite
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland's Hero Keeper Was Prepared to Psych Out Messi
- Isuzu D-Max X-Power Version Unveiled, Gets Black and Yellow Styling Updates
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah in Apparent Discomfort in World Cup Training