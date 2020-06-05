Indian Football Team to be Back on October 8 as AFC Proposes New Dates for FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup Joint Qualifiers

The Indian Football Team will be back in action in the joint qualifying tournament for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup 2023, after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) proposed new dates for the matches yet to be conducted in the second round.

India will play Qatar at home on October 8, then take on Bangladesh away on November 12 and host Afghanistan on 17th of the same month.

The matches were originally scheduled to be held in March and June but had to postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India is already out of contention for berth in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The team is still in the reckoning for a spot in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

AFC clarified that the dates were proposed to complete the "Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 by November 2020 and to commence the subsequent FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Asian Qualifiers Final Round as well as the play-off matches for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Round 3 Qualifiers by the March 2021 match dates in the FIFA International Calendar."

"The AFC will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of all teams, officials, fans and stakeholders as well as government travel and medical restrictions and will notify all parties should there be a need to reassess the match schedules due to the ever-evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," AFC announced in a statement.