Alexander Romario Jesuraj Joins FC Goa, Albert Serran Signs Contract Extension with Bengaluru FC

Winger Alexander Romario Jesuraj has joined FC Goa on a three-year deal, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022, the franchise announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Jesuraj made 34 appearances for I-League side Chennai City FC across previous two seasons, ending 2018-19 with a winners medal.

Romario was happy to join FC Goa and praised their style of football.

"I am very excited to join the best club in India. I watched them play last season and understood that this is the type of football that I wanted to play," the winger was quoted as saying in a release issued by the club.

The Tamil Nadu youngster will be sent out on loan to Mohun Bagan for the upcoming season, the release said.

ALBERT SERRAN SIGNS ONE-YEAR EXTENSION

Bengaluru FC on Wednesday extended the contract of defender Albert Serran who has put pen to paper on a deal which keeps him with the Indian Super League (ISL) champions till the end of the 2019-20 season, the club announced.

The 34-year-old defender thus becomes the fourth foreigner to stay on for Carles Cuadrat's side for the upcoming season.

Serran, who joined Bengaluru FC after a trial in Spain, went on to become an important part in Cuadrat's defence, establishing a formidable partnership with fellow countryman Juanan Gonzalez at the heart of the backline. Starting 15 games, he made a total of 17 appearances as the Blues claimed their maiden Indian Super League title.

Excited at continuing his successful journey in India, the Spaniard spoke about his ambition for the new campaign. "I am so happy to be coming back to the Bengaluru FC family once again. It's a matter of pride for me to pull on the BFC blue for another year and I will be giving everything to the club's cause of challenging for the title again," he said.

Head Coach Cuadrat who has frequently highlighted the importance of continuity in the squad was happy with the return of Serran. "Albert has come off a fantastic season with us, partnering with Juanan to lend our defence solidity. He's an experienced hand, a fantastic professional and above all a great team player. Handing him a new contract is in line with our efforts to retain as many players as possible from our championship-winning squad last year and I'm certain he will deliver yet another solid season for Bengaluru FC," said Cuadrat.

For the record, Serran, who becomes the third Spaniard in the team for the 2019-20 season after Juanan and Dimas Delgado, also notched up an impressive 88 per cent passing accuracy last season while making 114 clearances in the ISL.

BILAL KHAN JOINS KERALA BLASTERS

Kerala Blasters signed Bilal Hussain Khan, who was awarded the 'Best Goalkeeper of the I-League'last season and has also won the Golden Glove for keeping the most number of clean-sheets, for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

Bilal Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is no stranger to Kerala as he played for Gokulam Kerala FC in the 2017-18 I-League. Bilal was contracted with FC Pune City and loaned to Real Kashmir FC in the beginning of 2018-19 season

"The right age, the right attributes and the right mentality," said John Burridge, former English goalkeeper and goalkeeping consultant-coach of Kerala Blasters.

"Bilal Khan is one of the most promising young Indian goalkeepers. With an impressive height of 194cm, he will be favourable to Kerala Blasters in the upcoming season," he added.

Bilal Khan had a season to remember for Real Kashmir FC and made some stunning saves in 19 matches that he played for the team. The 24-year-old has also previously played for FC Bardez, Salgaocar FC, Churchill Brothers SC, Hindustan FC, and Mohammedan SC.

"Kerala has always been close to my heart. An opportunity to play for Kerala Blasters is a dream come true moment for me. I'll put in my best efforts to achieve the objectives of the club", said Bilal Khan.