Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Indian Football Way Ahead of Us: Bangladesh Coach Weighs Up 'Tough Tie'

India are slated to face Bangladesh in the third match of their group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

IANS

Updated:September 29, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Football Way Ahead of Us: Bangladesh Coach Weighs Up 'Tough Tie'
India will face Bangladesh on October 15 in Kolkata (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Kolkata: Bangladesh football team coach Jamie Day feels India are "a long way ahead" in terms of domestic structure and facilities and that will help them start as overwhelming favorites when the two sides meet in a World Cup qualifier at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on October 15.

Bangladesh, who are ranked 187 in the world, lost 0-1 to Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in their World Cup qualifying opener on September 10, the same day India held reigning Asian champions Qatar to a famous 0-0 draw in Doha.

"It will be a very tough challenge as India are ranked 83 place above us, and a long way ahead of us with domestic football and facilities available," Day told IANS from Dhaka.

Bangladesh take on Qatar at home on October 10 before locking horns with neighbours India five days later. They are at the foot of the five-team Group E at present. India find themselves in fourth position with one point from two matches. They lost 1-2 to Oman at home.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the third round of Asian qualifying for Qatar 2022.

"We are preparing now with the players and have started our camp last week," said the 40-year old Brit, who played for Arsenal briefly.

Asked about the Indian players they are wary of, unsurprisingly Day said captain and record goalscorer Sunil Chhetri is Bangladesh's main threat.

"There is a few players we need to be aware of but Chhetri is the main goal-scoring threat."

Bangladesh can expect to find support in Kolkata owing to the proximity between the two states, West Bengal and Dhaka, and familiarity in terms of language and culture.

"I am hoping we can take a huge Bangladesh following to help the boys in this tough fixture," Day said.

On Bangladesh football, he added: "Most of our squad is under 23, so going forward this World Cup this will give them a fantastic experience to use.

"We need to improve our professional league and structure of our clubs to get the young players developing and into national team."

Abahani Limited Dhaka performed brilliantly in the AFC Cup recently.

As far as the 104-ranked Indian team under Croatian coach Igor Stimac is concerned, all players are currently in pre-season training with the clubs ahead of the Indian Super League which starts from October 20.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram