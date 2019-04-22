Indian Kids to Train With a LaLiga Club Every Year Under Scholarship Program

LaLiga will be awarding multiple Indian students the ‘LaLiga Football Schools Scholarship’ annually from 2018/19 season onwards.The students will be selected from LaLiga’s grassroots development programme in India, LaLiga Football Schools and will be sent to Spain for up to a fortnight to receive high quality training at a specially selected LaLiga club academy, a media release said.The scholarships will be awarded in association with the Embassy of Spain in India and India On Track.These students will be selected through a scouting process conducted every year around Diwali, where 32 players will be shortlisted.The final phase of the selection will be held the following January in a metro city location.The selected students will travel to Spain for a football experience in May and receive training from the best of one of LaLiga’s club academies and would share the training ground with some of Spain’s best youth players, the release added.