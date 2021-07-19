Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac Gets Contract Extension Till September 2022

Igor Stimac will remain the head coach of the Indian men’s football team till September 2022 after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) technical committee met via video conference on Monday and decided on the same. The committee meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Shyam Thapa, deliberated at length before reaching the decision.

During the meeting, Stimac showcased a presentation on the performance graph of the senior men’s national team wherein he “highlighted about the change in football philosophy and emergence of future generation of the Blue Tigers in the national team set-up."

Stimac was appointed as the head coach in May 15, 2019. Under him, India have played 15 games and have won two, drawn six and lost seven. Among these games, India managed only a draw against lower-ranked teams like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. India qualified for the third round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers by finishing third in their group in the qualifiers.

Upon seeing Stimac’s presentation, the committee reached a “consensus that in view of the external factors (Covid-19 pandemic), which has had a huge impact on the footballing world in general, and with the national team all set to begin their campaign to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, head coach Igor Stimac be given an extension of his contract till September 2022."

Thapa further requested Stimac to come up with a detailed long term plan to “take Indian football forward together".

The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will be played from February 2022 to September 2022.

