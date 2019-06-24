Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indian Men's Football Team Players laud Igor Stimac's Fitness Regime

Indian men's football team is currently in Mumbai for a preparation camp ahead of Intercontinental Cup to be held in Ahmedabad from July 7.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Men's Football Team Players laud Igor Stimac's Fitness Regime
Igor Stimac has been Indian men's football team's coach for almost two months now. (Photo Credit: Twitter/AIFF)
Loading...

Mumbai: The daily routine of the national football team's members, who assembled here on Monday for a preparatory camp after a break, included regular sessions to improve their fitness so that the focus could straightaway shift to technical aspects now.

The players have assembled for the camp ahead of the four-nation Intercontinental Cup to be held in Ahmedabad from July 7.

India play Tajikistan on the opening day, with DPR Korea and Syria being the other two teams.

"Coach (Igor) Stimac and his support staff had drawn up a schedule for every individual player. It was a kind of an off-season, but we had to deal with it as a kind of pre-season for the camp," defender Pritam Kotal was quoted as saying in a media release issued by the All India Football Federation.

"I never compromised on my fitness schedule (during the break). In fact, I did more. The awareness levels were higher," the defender noted.

Central defender Sandesh Jhingan reckoned that now the players will come back fitter and the coach can focus on technical aspects.

"The schedule came from the Professor (Luka Radman), who was very categorical. He highlighted what a player needed to do when he is away from his club, and the national team set-up," he said.

"Now everyone will come back fitter and the coach can work on technical aspects, and on the system, on how we want to play," said Jhingan, who captained the team in the past.

He also said that the coach had provided match analysis videos to the players.

Apart from the physical and technical training schedule, we were also provided match analysis videos by the coach. Emphasis was paid on the quintessential mental part. If you are mentally strong, and understand football, its your biggest strength as a player," he added.

Experienced custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said he has been "working day in day out to stay fitter".

"The camp will be a different one. All are fresh and ready to carry on the momentum of learning the new system, and implement it on the pitch, said Sandhu.

Related Stories

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram