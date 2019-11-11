Indian Men's Football Team Ready to Depart for FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
India will leave New Delhi and stopover in Dubai before going to Dushanbe and Muscat for FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman, respectively.
Indian men's football team will play two FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
New Delhi: A pumped up Indian men's senior national team will leave the the country on Monday night for their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying matches against Afghanistan and Oman.
The 26-member squad will have their first overnight halt in Dubai and also have a training session the next morning before they fly to Dushanbe. The two matches are slated against Afghanistan (in Dushanbe on November 14), and Oman (in Muscat on November 19).
Coach Igor Stimac stated that the morning session in Dubai will "immensely benefit the squad."
"We wanted to fasten the recovery process. The morning session in Dubai will also help us in a way or two before reaching Dushanbe. Everyone in AIFF is putting their best effort together to churn out the best result possible," he mentioned prior to departure from New Delhi.
The national team had two gym sessions, and two sessions on the artificial turf in the Capital City to get the players into the groove for the forthcoming games.
Sunil Chhetri, the talismanic striker felt, "A good sleep, proper diet and recovery are very important to stay in the right shape before we face Afghanistan on 14. The rest in Dubai will help all shrug off the fatigue."
Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu added, "The stopover in Dubai will significantly facilitate the recovery process before we reach Dushanbe. I am looking forward to the morning session in Dubai. We have to get straight into business to churn out positive results in the two matches."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 was Out of My Comfort Zone, Says Tehseen Poonawalla
- Vodafone's New Rs 225 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 4GB Data for 48 Days
- Akshay Kumar On a Roll, His First Look in Bell Bottom Wins Hearts
- 'Mexican Walking Fish' Regenerates its Face with a Working Eye after Losing it to Fungal Infection
- Twice! Pep Guardiola's Reaction After Being Denied a Penalty is Internet's New Favourite Meme