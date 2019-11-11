Indian Men's Football Team Ready to Depart for FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi: A pumped up Indian men's senior national team will leave the the country on Monday night for their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying matches against Afghanistan and Oman.

The 26-member squad will have their first overnight halt in Dubai and also have a training session the next morning before they fly to Dushanbe. The two matches are slated against Afghanistan (in Dushanbe on November 14), and Oman (in Muscat on November 19).

Coach Igor Stimac stated that the morning session in Dubai will "immensely benefit the squad."

"We wanted to fasten the recovery process. The morning session in Dubai will also help us in a way or two before reaching Dushanbe. Everyone in AIFF is putting their best effort together to churn out the best result possible," he mentioned prior to departure from New Delhi.

The national team had two gym sessions, and two sessions on the artificial turf in the Capital City to get the players into the groove for the forthcoming games.

Sunil Chhetri, the talismanic striker felt, "A good sleep, proper diet and recovery are very important to stay in the right shape before we face Afghanistan on 14. The rest in Dubai will help all shrug off the fatigue."

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu added, "The stopover in Dubai will significantly facilitate the recovery process before we reach Dushanbe. I am looking forward to the morning session in Dubai. We have to get straight into business to churn out positive results in the two matches."

