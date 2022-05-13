Indian Men's Football Team to Play Friendly Match against Zambia in Doha: AIFF

All India Football Federation confirms a friendly match for the Indian men’s football team against Zambia in Doha on May 25. The match is part of India’s preparation for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers Final Round scheduled to be held in Kolkata from June 8.

The match comes close on the heels of the March International Friendlies in March where India had played against Bahrain and Belarus in Bahrain.

The Indian men’s football team have been camping since April 23, 2022 – first in Bellary, and currently in Kolkata where the National squad will also be playing two more friendly matches – one against a combined All-Star XI from the I-League, and the other with the Bengal Santosh Trophy contingent. The Indian men’s football team have already played ATK Mohun Bagan in another friendly match on May 11.

The AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers Final Round will be held across three match days on June 8, 11 and 14, 2022, with the group winners, and the best 5 second-placed teams earning a ticket to the Asian Cup in China which is slated to kick-off on June 16, 2023.

