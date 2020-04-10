Indian-origin Player in Bundesliga Shines in Simulated Football Manager Game

Kolkata: Sarpreet Singh, the first Indian-origin player in the Bundesliga continues to dazzle, this time off the field.

The FC Bayern Munich midfielder emerged as the best player in a simulated Football Manager 20 (FM20) game, played between the best young talents in the Bundesliga.

With global football on lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, fans, players and managers alike have resorted to FM20, the game seeing a sharp spike in player numbers in the past one month.

The Bundesliga, which houses quite a few superstars in the making collaborated with Sports Interactive to find out the hottest prospect in German football through FM20.

The New Zealand international Sarpreet was adjudged the Man of the Match, finishing with a 9.0 player rating. The 21-year-old grabbed a couple of assists as his team, captained by Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna beat Team Joshua Zirkee (of Bayern Munich) 4-2.

Ever since signing for the European powerhouse from Wellington Phoenix last summer, Sarpreet has gone on to impress at Bayern. His consistent performances for the reserve side saw him being awarded a first-team debut for the record 28-time German champions in December last year.

Sarpreet recently revealed that his parents missed watching him make his Bundesliga debut owing to the time difference between Germany and New Zealand as they were 'probably not awake'.

Sarpreet shot into fame with 5 goals and 7 assists in the 2018-19 A-League season, playing for Wellington Phoenix, alongside Roy Krishna and David Williams, both of whom turned up for Indian Super League champions ATK.