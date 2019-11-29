Indian Senior Women's Football Squad for South Asian Games 2019 Announced

The Indian senior women's national team was announced for the upcoming South Asian Games 2019 on Friday. The South Asian Games for women will take place from December 3-10 in Pokhara, Nepal.

The teams participating are India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives. India will open their campaign against Maldives on December 3.

The best and the second-best performers off the four nations will face off in the final on December 10.

The 20-women squad for Maymol Rocky has not changed much from the coach's previous squad announcement with all the major names making the squad.

Dalima Chhibber, who was named for the camp, has not made the final cut, after she could not make it for the tournament as she is studying and playing in Canada.

Also, Kamala Devi and Indumathi Kathiresan continue to be away from the squad. Kamala is not making the squad after she and six others boycotted following problems with the coach and assistant coach Maymol Rocky.

Indumathi continues to stay off the circuit with reports suggesting that her employers Tamil Nadu Police are stopping her from being available.

Here is the full 20-women squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, E. Panthoi Chanu, M. Linthoinganbi Devi

DEFENDERS: Roja Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Michele Castanha, Sweety Devi, W. Linthoinganbi Devi

MIDFIELDERS: Ratanbala Devi, Ritu Rani, Sangita Basfore, Sumithra Kamaraj

FORWARDS: Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Daya Devi, Manisha, Ranjana Chanu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Bala Devi

