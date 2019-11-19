Indian Super League 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC-Chennaiyin FC Tie Moved to December 9

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) fixture involving Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC has been moved to December 9 due to elections in Jharkhand.

The tie was originally scheduled to be held on December 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand state assembly polling on December 7.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.