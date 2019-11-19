English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Super League 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC-Chennaiyin FC Tie Moved to December 9
The ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC was moved from December 6 to 9 due to Jharkhand state assembly elections.
Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) fixture involving Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC has been moved to December 9 due to elections in Jharkhand.
The tie was originally scheduled to be held on December 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.
The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand state assembly polling on December 7.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On International Men's Day, Salman Khan Shares Secrets to Being Dabangg
- MTV India Launches Petition for Biryani Emoticon, Desi Foodies Think it's About Time
- Smriti Irani Reveals What She and Bill Gates Have in Common in Hilarious Insta Post
- Not Thinking About Revenge against Oman in FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri
- Kerala MLA Asked Locals to Gift Him Books, Now He's Donating Them to School Libraries