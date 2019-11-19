Take the pledge to vote

Indian Super League 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC-Chennaiyin FC Tie Moved to December 9

The ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC was moved from December 6 to 9 due to Jharkhand state assembly elections.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC-Chennaiyin FC Tie Moved to December 9
Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) fixture involving Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC has been moved to December 9 due to elections in Jharkhand.

The tie was originally scheduled to be held on December 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand state assembly polling on December 7.

