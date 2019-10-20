Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where Kerala Blasters vs ATK Live Telecast

The Indian Super League 2019-20 is all set to kick-off on Sunday (October 20). The inaugural match of the sixth edition will see two-time champions ATK, previously known as Atletico de Kolkata, travel to the southern part of India to face Kerala Blasters. The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blaster, who will enjoy a home crowd advantage, will look to begin the campaign on a winning note. ATK, on the other hand, will begin their battle without striker Jobby Justin and defender Anas Edathodika. Both the players are ruled out as they serving their suspension. The Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK will commence at 7:30 pm. Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

Kerala Blasters have revamped their entire foreign contingent, bringing in some established names like Bartholomew Ogbeche, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques and the likes apart from a few promising players like Raphaël Messi Bouli.

They also have a few young Indian stars like Sahal Abdul Samad. But the absence of Sandesh Jhingan will be a huge blow for them. Though they have brought in a replacement in Raju Gaikwad, Schattorie concedes that their preparations have been far from ideal.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blaster vs ATK match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blaster vs ATK match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between the Kerala Blaster and ATK will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blaster vs ATK match on TV?

The Kerala Blaster vs ATK clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blaster vs ATK match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Kerala Blaster vs ATK clash, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

