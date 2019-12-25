Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to ATK vs Bengaluru FC Telecast, Prediction

ISL 2019-20: ATK host Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in a clash of the titans.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 25, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to ATK vs Bengaluru FC Telecast, Prediction
ATK host Bengaluru FC on Christmas day. (Photo Credit: ISL)

The match 45 of Indian Super League 2019-20 will see ATK lock horns with Bengaluru FC on December 25, Wednesday. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Bengaluru FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. In their last outing, ATK held Hyderabad FC to a 2-2 draw, whereas Bengaluru FC kept a clean sheet in their previous match as they defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0. The Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Bengaluru FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Terming Bengaluru FC, as the best team of the season, coach Antonio Habas said, "For us it's a very important match. We can know our level by playing against last season's champions. It's very important for me and my players."

"Of course, we have a plan for the game. We'll try to get them under control. They have two very natural forward players (Krishna and Williams). I think it's very clever from ATK to bring players who are playing together," Cuadrat said.

"I hope it's a special day as it's Christmas day and we hope to give a present to all the football fans in India (with a win)," he said.

Probable Line-ups:

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Agustin Iniguez (C), Edu Garcia, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Bengaluru FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Bengaluru FC match will start at 7:30PM on Wednesday, December 25. The ATK vs Bengaluru FC fixture will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Bengaluru FC match on TV?

The ATK vs Bengaluru FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Bengaluru FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of, ATK vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

